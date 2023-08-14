Last updated on .From the section Bolton

George Thomason has played 74 games for Bolton since his debut in 2020-21

Midfielder George Thomason has opted to stay with Bolton Wanderers despite a transfer bid from another club being accepted, boss Ian Evatt confirmed.

The 22-year-old was reportedly interesting Championship side Bristol City, having scored two goals in 74 senior games for the Trotters.

Barrow-born Thomason joined Wanderers in January 2020 after spells at Blackpool and Longridge Town.

"He never expressed a desire to leave," Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester.

"George loves being here and we love him here, he's a young player with a huge amount of talent and a lot of progression left in him."

While Evatt wanted Thomason to stay, he also outlined the economic factors behind the transfer process at Bolton.

"Every player has a valuation at this club, and when that is met it becomes the player's decision," he continued.

"That's not to say that we wanted or want the player to leave, but we're a business and player trading is a huge part of that business.

"I've got to say George from minute one expressed a desire to stay and be part of what we are doing here."

Thomason's career has blossomed under Evatt, with the pair winning promotion to League One in 2020-21 along with the Papa Johns Trophy earlier this year and reaching the third-tier play-offs.

"It's refreshing to see a young man with the ethics and morals that he has," Evatt added.

"We shown him a lot of faith, trust and loyalty and he wanted to repay that. Great credit to him and we're delighted he's staying."