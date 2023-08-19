Livingston v Ayr United

How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
The BBC's coverage of every Scottish Premiership team is bigger and better than ever before. Here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
Scotland have played some scintillating rugby in their World Cup warm-up games - but now coach Gregor Townsend has to make his final squad selection.
BBC Sport Scotland asked you, the fans, to give your reaction to the weekend action in the top-flight.
Watch Aberdeen duo Luis 'Duk' Lopes and Bojan Miovski attempt a comical synchronised scissor kick in Sunday's defeat to Celtic.
Find out your club's full fixture list for the 2023-24 season in the Scottish Professional Football League.
Everything you need to know about following football with BBC Sport Scotland