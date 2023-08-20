Close menu
Scottish League Cup - Second Round
HeartsHeart of Midlothian3Partick ThistlePartick Thistle0

Heart of Midlothian v Partick Thistle

Last updated on .From the section Scottish League Cup

Line-ups

Hearts

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 28Clark
  • 29Offiah
  • 2Kent
  • 15Rowles
  • 19CochraneSubstituted forKingsleyat 61'minutes
  • 21Sibbick
  • 8NieuwenhofSubstituted forDenholmat 61'minutes
  • 77Vargas
  • 51Lowry
  • 18McKay
  • 9ShanklandSubstituted forTagawaat 60'minutes

Substitutes

  • 3Kingsley
  • 7Grant
  • 10Boyce
  • 12McGovern
  • 14Devlin
  • 16Halliday
  • 17Forrest
  • 22Denholm
  • 30Tagawa

Partick Thistle

Formation 4-3-3

  • 31Mitchell
  • 2McMillan
  • 5Muirhead
  • 4Williams
  • 3Milne
  • 22Williamson
  • 7McInroy
  • 8Bannigan
  • 11LawlessBooked at 37mins
  • 9Graham
  • 21Fitzpatrick

Substitutes

  • 1Sneddon
  • 10Dowds
  • 12Ngwenya
  • 23Alston
  • 25McDonald
  • 26Stanway
  • 27Lyon
  • 34Diack
  • 99Adeloye
Referee:
John Beaton
Attendance:
12,841

Match Stats

Home TeamHeartsAway TeamPartick Thistle
Possession
Home61%
Away39%
Shots
Home6
Away3
Shots on Target
Home3
Away1
Corners
Home7
Away0
Fouls
Home7
Away4

Live Text

  1. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Aidan Denholm replaces Calem Nieuwenhof.

  2. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Stephen Kingsley replaces Alex Cochrane.

  3. Substitution

    Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Kyosuke Tagawa replaces Lawrence Shankland.

  4. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jack McMillan.

  5. Post update

    Calem Nieuwenhof (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  6. Post update

    Foul by Ben Williamson (Partick Thistle).

  7. Post update

    Foul by Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).

  8. Post update

    Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  9. Post update

    Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).

  11. Post update

    Attempt saved. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

  13. Post update

    Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Stuart Bannigan.

  15. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 3, Partick Thistle 0. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.

  16. Post update

    Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).

  17. Post update

    Ola Williams (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  18. Second Half

    Second Half begins Heart of Midlothian 2, Partick Thistle 0.

  19. Half Time

    First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Partick Thistle 0.

  20. Goal!

    Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Partick Thistle 0. Odeluga Offiah (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Lowry with a cross following a corner.

Heart of Midlothian

Starting XI

  1. Squad number28Player nameClark
    Average rating

    7.92

  2. Squad number29Player nameOffiah
    Average rating

    8.25

  3. Squad number2Player nameKent
    Average rating

    7.82

  4. Squad number15Player nameRowles
    Average rating

    7.88

  5. Squad number19Player nameCochrane
    Average rating

    7.91

  6. Squad number21Player nameSibbick
    Average rating

    7.84

  7. Squad number8Player nameNieuwenhof
    Average rating

    7.81

  8. Squad number77Player nameVargas
    Average rating

    7.92

  9. Squad number51Player nameLowry
    Average rating

    8.67

  10. Squad number18Player nameMcKay
    Average rating

    8.54

  11. Squad number9Player nameShankland
    Average rating

    8.31

Substitutes

  1. Squad number3Player nameKingsley
    Average rating

    6.00

  2. Squad number22Player nameDenholm
    Average rating

    6.00

  3. Squad number30Player nameTagawa
    Average rating

    6.00

Partick Thistle

Starting XI

  1. Squad number31Player nameMitchell
    Average rating

    6.44

  2. Squad number2Player nameMcMillan
    Average rating

    6.71

  3. Squad number5Player nameMuirhead
    Average rating

    6.00

  4. Squad number4Player nameWilliams
    Average rating

    6.24

  5. Squad number3Player nameMilne
    Average rating

    6.85

  6. Squad number22Player nameWilliamson
    Average rating

    6.84

  7. Squad number7Player nameMcInroy
    Average rating

    6.47

  8. Squad number8Player nameBannigan
    Average rating

    6.50

  9. Squad number11Player nameLawless
    Average rating

    6.79

  10. Squad number9Player nameGraham
    Average rating

    5.73

  11. Squad number21Player nameFitzpatrick
    Average rating

    6.53

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

