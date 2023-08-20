Heart of Midlothian v Partick Thistle

Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Aidan Denholm replaces Calem Nieuwenhof.
Line-ups
Hearts
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 28Clark
- 29Offiah
- 2Kent
- 15Rowles
- 19CochraneSubstituted forKingsleyat 61'minutes
- 21Sibbick
- 8NieuwenhofSubstituted forDenholmat 61'minutes
- 77Vargas
- 51Lowry
- 18McKay
- 9ShanklandSubstituted forTagawaat 60'minutes
Substitutes
- 3Kingsley
- 7Grant
- 10Boyce
- 12McGovern
- 14Devlin
- 16Halliday
- 17Forrest
- 22Denholm
- 30Tagawa
Partick Thistle
Formation 4-3-3
- 31Mitchell
- 2McMillan
- 5Muirhead
- 4Williams
- 3Milne
- 22Williamson
- 7McInroy
- 8Bannigan
- 11LawlessBooked at 37mins
- 9Graham
- 21Fitzpatrick
Substitutes
- 1Sneddon
- 10Dowds
- 12Ngwenya
- 23Alston
- 25McDonald
- 26Stanway
- 27Lyon
- 34Diack
- 99Adeloye
- Referee:
- John Beaton
- Attendance:
- 12,841
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home61%
- Away39%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away1
- Corners
- Home7
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home7
- Away4
Live Text
Substitution
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Stephen Kingsley replaces Alex Cochrane.
Substitution
Substitution, Heart of Midlothian. Kyosuke Tagawa replaces Lawrence Shankland.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Jack McMillan.
Post update
Calem Nieuwenhof (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ben Williamson (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Foul by Alex Cochrane (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Steven Lawless (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Barrie McKay (Heart of Midlothian) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle).
Post update
Attempt saved. Aidan Fitzpatrick (Partick Thistle) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Post update
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Brian Graham (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Corner, Heart of Midlothian. Conceded by Stuart Bannigan.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 3, Partick Thistle 0. Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian) left footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner.
Post update
Foul by Lawrence Shankland (Heart of Midlothian).
Post update
Ola Williams (Partick Thistle) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Heart of Midlothian 2, Partick Thistle 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Heart of Midlothian 2, Partick Thistle 0.
Goal!
Goal! Heart of Midlothian 2, Partick Thistle 0. Odeluga Offiah (Heart of Midlothian) header from the centre of the box to the high centre of the goal. Assisted by Alex Lowry with a cross following a corner.
Heart of Midlothian
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number28Player nameClarkAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number29Player nameOffiahAverage rating
8.25
- Squad number2Player nameKentAverage rating
7.82
- Squad number15Player nameRowlesAverage rating
7.88
- Squad number19Player nameCochraneAverage rating
7.91
- Squad number21Player nameSibbickAverage rating
7.84
- Squad number8Player nameNieuwenhofAverage rating
7.81
- Squad number77Player nameVargasAverage rating
7.92
- Squad number51Player nameLowryAverage rating
8.67
- Squad number18Player nameMcKayAverage rating
8.54
- Squad number9Player nameShanklandAverage rating
8.31
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number3Player nameKingsleyAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number22Player nameDenholmAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number30Player nameTagawaAverage rating
6.00
Partick Thistle
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number31Player nameMitchellAverage rating
6.44
- Squad number2Player nameMcMillanAverage rating
6.71
- Squad number5Player nameMuirheadAverage rating
6.00
- Squad number4Player nameWilliamsAverage rating
6.24
- Squad number3Player nameMilneAverage rating
6.85
- Squad number22Player nameWilliamsonAverage rating
6.84
- Squad number7Player nameMcInroyAverage rating
6.47
- Squad number8Player nameBanniganAverage rating
6.50
- Squad number11Player nameLawlessAverage rating
6.79
- Squad number9Player nameGrahamAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number21Player nameFitzpatrickAverage rating
6.53
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet