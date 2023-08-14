Last updated on .From the section Leyton Orient

Shaq Forde (centre) is Leyton Orient's 10th signing of the summer transfer window

League One club Leyton Orient have signed Watford forward Shaq Forde on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has made one senior appearance for the Championship club, which came in the FA Cup in 2022.

He spent the second half of last season with National League club York City, scoring nine goals in 20 league outings for the Minstermen.

"Shaq gives us a lot more attacking speed, and gives us more options," boss Richie Wellens told the club website. external-link

"We're confident he can bring us goals and he brings that exuberance to the squad, which I think we have been lacking recently."

Find all the latest football transfers on our dedicated page.