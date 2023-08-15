Close menu

Romeo Lavia: Chelsea agree initial fee of £53m for Southampton midfielder

Chelsea have agreed a fee of £53m plus £5m in add-ons for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.

The 19-year-old, who has one senior cap for Belgium, is yet to have a medical before the move to Stamford Bridge.

Lavia made 34 appearances last season but could not stop Saints being relegated from the Premier League.

Liverpool also bid for Lavia and he is set to be the second target they missed out on to Chelsea after Moises Caicedo.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Razz, today at 22:16

    you just know Everton will get hammered for ffp but Man City and Chelsea will get off

    • Reply posted by Des G Runtled, today at 22:17

      Des G Runtled replied:
      Everton have got away with it already, still in PL

  • Comment posted by NathanNTFC, today at 22:14

    FFP… what’s the point

  • Comment posted by TomFinneysmagicunderpants, today at 22:13

    R.I.P FFP.

  • Comment posted by penscawn, today at 22:15

    The Chelsea circus just gets more and more ridiculous

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 22:21

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Chelsea have signed so many players now I genuinely have no idea what their team even looks like...

      Hopefully (for their sake) Pochettino at least has some idea what's going on...

  • Comment posted by Milano Red, today at 22:17

    Plastic club. Plastic fans. Plastic purchases . PPP

    Chelski’s take on FFP.

    • Reply posted by CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order, today at 22:19

      CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order replied:
      And I guess you aren't a Milan friend

  • Comment posted by shanksredarmy, today at 22:14

    The hell with ffp

  • Comment posted by Magic1, today at 22:17

    Forget about FFP Chelsea etc Football has completely lost it

  • Comment posted by Brom, today at 22:17

    well that's the billion! you win a prize!

    bankruptcy

  • Comment posted by sillyswordfish, today at 22:17

    At this point you’ve just got to laugh - making a mockery of the Premier Leagues spending rules, and can you blame them!

  • Comment posted by harz_marz, today at 22:16

    There will be a lot of FFP comments here, but I suspect Chelsea know what they are doing and are bending the rules in some way with longer contracts plus the player sales of course. That being said, this is ridiculous. Why would anyone want to join Chelsea? What chance have you of starting? Most players will go on loan at some point. Crazy!

    • Reply posted by Jimmy Jazz, today at 22:19

      Jimmy Jazz replied:
      Bending the rules isn’t the same as breaking the rules..

  • Comment posted by Ryan, today at 22:14

    Financial fair play?

  • Comment posted by NC, today at 22:13

    Hard to believe it's happened twice in a few days

  • Comment posted by Tony Morleys Magic Wand, today at 22:19

    Squad size rules mean they're gonna have to sell some of the players they bought this morning.

    • Reply posted by DidjitAll, today at 22:21

      DidjitAll replied:
      I know this is a joke, but our entire bench almost was under 21s at the weekend

  • Comment posted by Mighty Mouth, today at 22:15

    If Chelsea don't win anything this season it will be the biggest failure of all time.

    • Reply posted by DidjitAll, today at 22:16

      DidjitAll replied:
      Setting for next year. Squad needs time to gel

  • Comment posted by Merlin52, today at 22:16

    Financial Fair Play rules? What a joke. How many more players are they going to buy and still keep spending with no check on their affairs?

  • Comment posted by Patgai, today at 22:17

    The owner of Chelsea should be banned. He is killing the love of football.

    • Reply posted by Far from the madding crowd, today at 22:24

      Far from the madding crowd replied:
      The Chelsea fans are loving it though😉

  • Comment posted by D3MON MONK3Y, today at 22:18

    This is getting way out of hand now, its not even funny.

    • Reply posted by Fletch, today at 22:25

      Fletch replied:
      It's a little funny....

  • Comment posted by User0573699217, today at 22:15

    That’s enough football for me

  • Comment posted by David, today at 22:18

    What is the point? There is only so many midfielders you can play. To pay £53m for a player that is unlikely to play is silly

  • Comment posted by Velocerantor, today at 22:20

    How many players do they need or even allowed? Bonkers

    • Reply posted by DidjitAll, today at 22:23

      DidjitAll replied:
      Our entire bench was kids at the weekend. We've sold or released most of our squad
      Still a gk striker and rb short tbh

