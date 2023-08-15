Romeo Lavia: Chelsea agree initial fee of £53m for Southampton midfielder
Last updated on .From the section Chelsea
Chelsea have agreed a fee of £53m plus £5m in add-ons for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia.
The 19-year-old, who has one senior cap for Belgium, is yet to have a medical before the move to Stamford Bridge.
Lavia made 34 appearances last season but could not stop Saints being relegated from the Premier League.
Liverpool also bid for Lavia and he is set to be the second target they missed out on to Chelsea after Moises Caicedo.
More to follow.
