Oxford United youngster Stephan Negru has replaced the injured Jordan Thorniley in central defence

Oxford United's Stephan Negru says he is not feeling any pressure going into their midweek match against Derby County in League One.

The 21-year-old Irish defender is set to start again in place of the injured Jordan Thorniley when the U's travel to Pride Park on Tuesday.

"I am excited, it will be a good atmosphere in a nice stadium," he told BBC Radio Oxford.

"But it's just another game of ball at the end of the day, no pressure.

"We just want to build on from the weekend and go there and show Derby County what we are made of, claim three points and kick on again."

Oxford beat newly promoted Carlisle United 1-0 at the Kassam Stadium on Saturday to earn their first win of the new season after back-to-back defeats to open the 2023-24 campaign, including a first-round exit in the Carabao Cup.

Derby, who have the same record as the U's, enter Tuesday game with a spring in their step after a dominant 3-0 victory over winless Burton at the weekend.

Oxford boss Liam Manning says the schedule "doesn't get any easier" with another away trip to undefeated Barnsley on Saturday.

"If you take your eye off the ball, and your expectations change because of the opposition, then I think you're in a bit of trouble before the whistle goes," he said.

"Every single game we must turn up with the right level of respect for our opponents, and concentrate on us.

"Against Carlisle I think our behaviour was on the money and we had a strong desire to compete, to land on the ball, to run - and on top of that comes quality."

Oxford 'still pushing' to get transfers done

Oxford United boss Liam Manning believes his squad has good depth and impactful players on the bench

Manning also gave an update on injured defender Thorniley and midfielder Marcus Browne.

"Jordan has an ankle injury and is seeing a specialist," he added.

"We're not entirely sure the extent of it and we don't expect to see him this week.

"Marcus picked up a knock [against Carlisle] but it's nothing major and he will be good to go.

"The opening few weeks are always heavy, with the extra day playing on Wednesday last week, plus the late night, the travel and I think that is understandable."

Oxford are still looking to bolster their squad further during the final two weeks of the transfer window.

"There is still a lot of work going on behind the scenes," said Manning. "We are pushing really hard to get bits done.

"But as I've said since day one it is about getting the right business done.

"We are still working hard but as I think we showed against Carlisle we have good depth and players that can have impact.

"So to add on top of that only strengthens us."