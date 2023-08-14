Lee Johnson's Hibernian appeared to be suffering from a European hangover against Motherwell on Sunday

It's like we've never been away...

The second weekend of the Scottish Premiership is done and dusted, we're right back into the swing of things now.

Two teams are undefeated, five are yet to taste victory and two still haven't even picked up a point.

So, who's feeling the heat already in the stands? Who's looking out party hats for title party's? BBC Sport Scotland asked you, the fans, to give your reaction to the weekend action in the top flight.

European hangover for Edinburgh sides?

Football can be a funny old game. Hibs recorded a cracking result on Thursday night at Easter Road against Luzern, but they looked a shadow of that side as Lee Johnson's team slumped to a 2-1 defeat against Motherwell.

Alan: First of all I just feel let down again. Another disjointed performance at Motherwell. Johnson felt the need to ultimately change to five at the back and for me that is a completely negative mindset and sends the wrong message to the players. I think he is out of his depth and I really feel for the Gordon family after putting a lot of money in the pot.

Kenny: More excuses. We weren't fit enough, according to Lee Johnson... If that's the case, what's he been doing with the players during the close season? We simply can't defend. His system isn't working and hasn't been working from last season. We need a change now before we are fighting relegation.

Fergis: Where was the fight and determination from Thursday? Absolutely gutless display... 93 minutes to get a shot on target against a poor Motherwell side. Huge investment in the team and already we look like a stick-on for bottom six.

Aldo: Another unacceptable performance. We were absolutely terrible. Our tactics appeared to be lump it to Doidge and hope for the best. Motherwell sussed that out quite quickly. They weren't up to much either, but took their chances in what was a dreadful game of football. Our lack of consistency is maddening.

Hearts were much-improved in the second-half against Rosenborg, so much so that there is genuine hope that the tie can be turned around at Tynecastle. Against Kilmarnock on Sunday, though, it was a "slow" side that earned a point in the 0-0 draw.

Jim: Never doubted the quality, but Sunday just looked like it did under the previous manager; all possession no end product. The bizarre 'leadership' in the dugout does not inspire confidence... it needs sorted now.

Nick: We look solid, but we're slow and lacking in creativity and intensity. Boyce and Vargas made a difference when they came on. Two clean sheets from the first two league games is the main positive to take so far.

Kevin: Very slow and ponderous game. I am hoping this is down to players gelling together. Too slow going forward, never really looked like scoring. Plus points, all the recruits look good, Kent has solidified the defence and a big plus is Denholm, he looks composed and keen. Boyce looks sharp and will be a big asset. Hopefully Kingsley regains his form.

Who's still a cause for a concern?

Rangers may have picked up their first points of the season with a 4-0 win against Livingston, but it's not all smiles in the stands at Ibrox.

Ronnie: Three points and four goals - I should be very happy. However we looked pedestrian at times despite dominating the game. I'm still wondering what Dessers brings to the table. Cantwell, Balogun and Souttar were the standouts; we looked solid at the back. Lammers was quiet yet again despite his goal and Matondo might still have a future at Rangers. We looked really good in the final 15 minutes.

Billy: A bit concerned about our lack of penetration and creation of real chances. On another day this result could have been very different. I totally agree with David Martindale's comments and the result totally flattered rangers. If we had won a couple of Old Firm games we would have won the league last year, so why so many changes to the team?

David: Early days obviously, but the weaknesses from last season don't seem to be rectified. There's no real width other than our full backs and a lack of cutting edge. Dessers certainly doesn't look like the striker we need, we need a mobile player with pace that will get 25-30 goals per season.

Aberdeen are yet to secure a win this season after defeat to Celtic, and while the Dons are causing concern for a few fans, they're splitting opinion more than anything.

Chay: Bad defending cost us. We played well enough but can't gift them goals.

Den: Was Robson watching the same game? It was not a terrific game of football Aberdeen were second best and Celtic should have scored at least another three. Dons looked ponderous at the back and relied on high balls too much. Celtic looked much fitter, quicker and had more ideas.

Fred: An entertaining match! Aberdeen tried hard but there is still a gulf between Celtic and us. It is a worry we do not have much depth in the squad as no viable substitutes are available seemingly. We need a big win on Friday to restore confidence and some quality recruits.

Jimi: Absolutely gutted. The score flattered Celtic. A single mistake capitalised upon by them, then we failed to convert chances, when eventually Celtic did. If we play like this again, a victory is possible and we will do well in the league all in.