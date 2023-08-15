Tuesday's League One reports

Last updated on .From the section Football

Barnsley 1-3 Peterborough United

Peterborough came from behind to win convincingly at Barnsley in League One and maintained their 100% start to the season.

After falling behind to a Barry Cotter goal, Posh responded with an impressive second-half performance featuring goals from Hector Kyprianou, Jonson Clarke-Harris and Kwame Poku.

Both sides enjoyed chances in the opening half, as Peterborough's Ephron Mason-Clark threatened early on and forced Liam Roberts to make a save.

At the other end, Nicholas Bilokapic was tested by Jon Russell and Nicky Cadden, before Roberts then made another important save, thwarting Randall after he was put through by Kyprianou.

The home side took the lead when Cotter sent in a low driven cross from the right which found its way into the back of the net.

Tykes goalkeeper Roberts made further fine saves to deny Randall, Poku and Clarke-Harris before Peterborough kickstarted their late flurry.

After 74 minutes, Peter Kioso reached the byline and pulled the ball back to Kyprianou, who fired into the far corner of the net.

Clarke-Harris struck two minutes later, netting from close-range following Poku's scuffed shot.

Poku added a third five minutes from time, firing into the roof of the net after creating space for himself inside the area, as Barnsley tasted defeat for the first time this season.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Blackpool v Port Vale

Match report to follow.

Bolton Wanderers v Fleetwood Town

Match report to follow.

Cambridge United 1-2 Stevenage

Stevenage continued their perfect start to life in League One with a 2-1 win at Cambridge United.

U's keeper Jack Stevens was called on to push away a Finley Burns header early on, before the visitors took the lead after 27 minutes.

A long free-kick from goalkeeper Taye Ashby-Hammond was flicked on by Carl Piergianni, and Jordan Roberts nipped in to tuck the ball beyond Stevens.

Steve Evans' team missed a huge opportunity after 62 minutes when Roberts played sub Jamie Reid through on goal, only for Stevens to produce a fine stop to deny him.

It looked like Stevenage would be made to regret that miss 10 minutes from the end when two substitutes combined for Cambridge's equaliser.

Fejiri Okenabirhie's shot was heading wide but was turned in at the back post by Elias Kachunga.

Parity was to last just moments though, with Reid making amends for his earlier miss with a super effort into the far corner from outside the box to win it for Stevenage.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Carlisle United v Wigan Athletic

Match report to follow.

Charlton Athletic v Bristol Rovers

Match report to follow.

Derby County v Oxford United

Match report to follow.

Northampton Town 2-2 Lincoln City

Sam Hoskins scored a 98th-minute equaliser as Northampton picked up their first League One point of the season with a dramatic draw against Lincoln.

The visitors led 2-0 at Sixfields with only four minutes to play but Louis Appere's smart finish and Hoskins' dramatic strike salvaged a deserved point for the Cobblers.

Northampton made all of the early running and went close through Tyreece Simpson and Mitch Pinnock, but Lincoln struck first when Ethan Erhahon found Reeco Hackett-Fairchild and he brilliantly fired into the top corner from 20 yards.

Hoskins glanced a header onto the roof of the net in first-half stoppage-time and somehow the Cobblers were not level early in the second half when Lukas Jensen saved from Pinnock before two follow-up efforts were scrambled off the line.

Sam Sherring headed against the post from a corner and Northampton were hit by the sucker punch 12 minutes from time when Paudie O'Connor headed in Lasse Sorensen's cross.

But, the home side responded superbly as Appere finished well with just four minutes to play, and then Hoskins volleyed home with virtually the last kick of the game to rescue a fully deserved point.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Shrewsbury Town 2-1 Burton Albion

Shrewsbury returned to winning ways with victory over Burton at the Croud Meadow.

The Shrews lost for the first time against in-form Stevenage at the weekend, but bounced back to hand the Brewers a third-straight loss.

It was an action-packed start for both sides but it was Shrewsbury who broke the deadlock after only three minutes.

Daniel Udoh picked up the ball out wide and drove a low cross to Tom Bayliss, who fired home at the back post.

Two minutes later Burton came close to a leveller when Josh Gordon was one-on-one with Marko Marosi but the Slovakian goalkeeper made a brilliant dive to block the effort.

Taylor Perry dazzled the visiting defence in the fourth minute of stoppage-time with fancy footwork but his shot was cleared for a corner. Jordan Shipley floated the set-piece to the back post and Chey Dunkley nodded home to double Shrewsbury's lead.

Burton went close in the 56th minute as Joe Powell whipped a corner to the back post and the ball bounced around before reaching Steve Seddon, whose header hit the bar.

The Brewers pulled one back in additional time through Mason Bennett, who made his second debut for the club.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Wycombe Wanderers 3-2 Leyton Orient

Leyton Orient remain without a win in League One and had defender Dan Happe and boss Richie Wellens dismissed as they were edged out in defeat by Wycombe Wanderers.

Wycombe netted their first league goal of the campaign after 15 minutes when centre-half Josh Low got the first of his double, reaching Luke Leahy's cross and finishing into the bottom corner.

Having drawn blanks in their opening three games in all competitions, Orient finally broke their duck as Theo Archibald's cross was firmly finished by Ruel Sotiriou.

Happe was then sent off five minutes after the restart for tugging back Dale Taylor when the last defender and Wycombe restored their lead when Low nodded in another Leahy cross in the 68th minute.

Taylor appeared to have made the game safe in the last 10 minutes by tapping in Josh Scowen's ball across goal, but Sotiriou quickly pulled one back by squeezing an effort under Max Stryjek.

Wellens' second yellow came at full-time, along with assistant Paul Terry as both were dismissed by Thomas Parsons.

Match report supplied by PA Media.

Portsmouth v Exeter City

Match report to follow.

Reading v Cheltenham Town

Match report to follow.