Close menu

Moises Caicedo transfer news: Chelsea sign Brighton midfielder for £100m

Last updated on .From the section Chelseacomments213

Moises Caicedo controls the ball for Brighton & Hove Albion.
Moises Caicedo signed a new contract with Brighton & Hove Albion in March

Chelsea have completed the signing of Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo for a £100m fee which could rise to a British club record of £115m.

Liverpool agreed a £111m move for the 21-year-old Ecuador player on Friday.

But Caicedo's preference was Chelsea and they finally succeeded with a bid on Sunday evening after having a succession of offers rejected.

"I didn't have to think twice when Chelsea called me, I just knew I wanted to sign for the club," Caicedo said.

"It's a dream come true to be here and I can't wait to get started with the team."

The additional £15m in payments is based mostly based on appearances and Brighton expect to receive the entire £115m in a short period of time.

The Seagulls have also negotiated a significant sell-on clause for the midfielder.

If Chelsea pay the full £115m fee it would mean they break the British club record twice in 2023, following the £107m purchase of Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez in January.

"Moises has proved himself as a standout player in European football over the past 18 months," said Chelsea co-sporting directors Laurence Stewart and Paul Winstanley in a statement.

Brighton director of football David Weir believes Chelsea are signing "one of the top midfielders in the world".

Match of the Day 2: Caicedo is 'perfect match' for Chelsea - Given

Brighton had set a fee in excess of £100m for Caicedo this summer and said they felt no-one would reach it.

"Moises expressed a strong desire to move on, and at that point it was crucial our valuation was met in full," said Brighton chairman Tony Bloom.

In his news conference before the Seagulls' season opener against Luton, manager Roberto de Zerbi said he had "already forgotten" about Caicedo, adding: "Bigger clubs can buy our players but they can't buy our soul or spirit."

Caicedo joined Brighton from Ecuadorian side Independiente del Valle for £4m in February 2021, although he did not make his Premier League debut until April 2022.

He asked to leave Brighton in the January transfer window earlier this year and Arsenal had multiple offers turned down for the midfielder before he signed a new contract until 2027 in March.

Caicedo will be Chelsea's eighth signing of the summer, following Axel Disasi, Christopher Nkunku, Nicolas Jackson, Lesley Ugochukwu, Angelo Gabriel, Robert Sanchez and Diego Moreira.

New manager Mauricio Pochettino has been tasked with overhauling the squad and vastly improving on last season's 12th-place finish in the Premier League.

Mateo Kovacic, Edouard Mendy, Kalidou Koulibaly, N'Golo Kante, Mason Mount, Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Ethan Ampadu, Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang, Abdul Rahman Baba and former captain Cesar Azpilicueta have all departed so far this summer.

Chelsea opened their Premier League season with a 1-1 home draw against Liverpool on Sunday.

How to follow Chelsea on the BBC bannerChelsea banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

222 comments

  • Comment posted by propaganda buster, today at 18:35

    Talk about a mugging.. Chelsea need to wake up.. a £4 million player turned £100 over night without winning anything?? Jokes

    • Reply posted by zuf, today at 18:41

      zuf replied:
      Absolutely ridiculous fee for a defensive midfielder. How much would Makelele cost in this market?

  • Comment posted by Dan, today at 18:38

    Unreliable mercenary. Will fit right in.

    • Reply posted by Deano, today at 18:48

      Deano replied:
      Guy will have his head turned again in no time at all, nearly joined about 3 clubs in the last 12 months.. give it time

  • Comment posted by red right hand, today at 18:36

    Nice bit of business for Brighton. A proper, well run club. Hope they have a good season despite having their stars plucked by others

    • Reply posted by CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order, today at 18:41

      CFC_CFC_CFC - In That Order replied:
      ... while laughing all the way to the bank. There, fixed it for you.

  • Comment posted by Jonny, today at 18:38

    Brighton have had Chelsea's pants down.

    • Reply posted by seagull72, today at 18:45

      seagull72 replied:
      Again

  • Comment posted by Geoff Thirtyman, today at 18:40

    "I'm so happy to have joined [checks notes] Chelsea"

    • Reply posted by Your Comment, today at 18:44

      Your Comment replied:
      "I have ALWAYS rated [looks at back of hand] Shelskeri"

  • Comment posted by Latic, today at 18:41

    What a ludicrous, bloated, obscene sport football has become.

    • Reply posted by Valjester84, today at 18:42

      Valjester84 replied:
      Well said, mate.

  • Comment posted by MC76, today at 18:39

    Nothing dodgy about Chelsea spending at all, honest guv’nor.

    • Reply posted by mmc071, today at 18:43

      mmc071 replied:
      Probably use the same accountants/advisors as Man Cheaty!

  • Comment posted by richlxxi, today at 18:35

    £700m over last few transfer windows absolutely shocking 🤷‍♂️

    • Reply posted by Steve, today at 18:44

      Steve replied:
      And is it just me who thinks their line up still looks fairly average. Sure I get that a lot of the signings are young with potential so may be household names in a few years but currently you could never tell by watching them how much they cost

  • Comment posted by P38 W26 D12 L0, today at 18:35

    Caicedo has signed an 8 year contract.

    Most prison sentences are shorter than a Chelsea contract under the Boehly regime.

  • Comment posted by Ace Ventura, today at 18:40

    Disgusting that Chelsea are allowed to spend close to 1b in 12 month. Let that sink in...close to 1b spent on players in 12 months. FFP is a joke

    • Reply posted by Batuto, today at 18:43

      Batuto replied:
      They've sold 1/2 billion

  • Comment posted by Phumezo, today at 18:40

    It would be cheaper for the big clubs to just hire the Brighton scouting team

  • Comment posted by Letsby Avenue, today at 18:38

    Quite often FFP catches up to a team after 2-3 years, for example Everton, Leicester and Wolves. Doesn’t seem to be happening to Chelsea though, even though they spend more, their wages are sky high, and they’re not getting into the Champions League.

    • Reply posted by Batuto, today at 18:42

      Batuto replied:
      They are almost net even for this window and last seasons purchases are spread over 8 year payments so as long as Poch gets rid of the extra unwanted bodies in time they should be ok from signing on fees. Wages may be different.

  • Comment posted by Mr_Zurkon, today at 18:39

    Must be a preference to live in London rather than Liverpool you'd assume 🤔

    • Reply posted by Topographic, today at 18:41

      Topographic replied:
      How many Liverpool players live in Liverpool?

  • Comment posted by Lloyd_Christmas, today at 18:39

    Obscene amount of money for a footballer and we have families in the uk using food banks and can’t afford to heat there homes.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 18:40

    Just wondering if Chelsea have now bought all the players yet?

  • Comment posted by Andy, today at 18:37

    £115 mill and a sell on clause. Well done Brighton. You’re laughing!!

  • Comment posted by scouseboy1970, today at 18:40

    This footballing world is all about money, gone are the loyalty and pride of wearing the badge replaced by greedy agents and over inflated salaries, people are struggling and you read this that's why I have little interest in football anymore..it's a mugs game!!

    • Reply posted by beastfromtheeast, today at 18:43

      beastfromtheeast replied:
      Yeah what mugs making £200k a week 😂 but you’ll make them jealous with your £11/hour fish gutting job 😂

  • Comment posted by Modulox, today at 18:40

    With Lavia seemingly on his way to Chelsea as well now for approx £50m plus a big wage and probably another 8 year contract, surely the PL has to investigate.

    • Reply posted by Mohammed Vorajee, today at 18:48

      Mohammed Vorajee replied:
      Just a way to stop opposition buying and strengthning. They probably don't need moses and leiva and one of them if they do get both will twiddle his thumbs on the bench happy that he's on a large paycheck.

  • Comment posted by Robert Goodwin, today at 18:34

    Financial fair play.

  • Comment posted by 170 - 0, today at 18:37

    RIP FFP

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport