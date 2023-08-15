Scottish gossip: Ryan Fraser, Quentin Merlin, Lawrence Shankland, Gustaf Lagerbielke, Zak Vyner
Celtic have been told Newcastle United's Scotland winger Ryan Fraser will not command a high transfer fee, with the Magpies keen to sell the 29-year-old ex-Aberdeen forward. (Daily Record)
Celtic are keen on France Under-21 left-back Quentin Merlin, 21, of Nantes. (Daily Record)
Clubs in Saudi Arabia and England have made enquiries about Lawrence Shankland's availability as the Heart of Midlothian striker's goalscoring ratio continues to generate interest. (Edinburgh Evening News)
Swedish defender Gustaf Lagerbielke is flying to Glasgow to have his medical as his switch to Celtic edges closer. (Scottish Sun)
Rangers manager Michael Beale has dismissed reports he is interested in a move for Bristol City's former Aberdeen defender Zak Vyner and says Glen Kamara is not on the verge of joining Leeds United. (The Scotsman)
The chances of Kieran Tierney returning to Celtic this season could be reduced by a serious injury to Arsenal's new signing Jurrien Timber. (Scottish Sun)
On-loan Liverpool defender Rhys Williams could make his return from injury in Aberdeen B team's SPFL Trust Trophy tie against Peterhead on Tuesday. (Press & Journal)
Former Celtic manager Neil Lennon believes Brendan Rodgers should sign a new striker and a midfielder enforcer for the upcoming Champions League campaign. (Daily Record)
Ex-Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos could be set for a return to South America, with Santos interested in the Colombian - and Neymar's move to the Saudi Pro League could help fund the deal. (Daily Record)
Rodgers believes central midfielder Matt O'Riley is "only going to get better" at Celtic - and has urged him to keep adding goals to his game. (The Scotsman)
St Johnstone forward Drey Wright has been ruled out of action for several weeks owing to a calf strain - and Saints' injury crisis has forced the club to abandon plans to play Burnley in a friendly this week. (The Courier)
Celtic striker Kyogo Furuhashi has been touted as a potential replacement for Harry Kane for new Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglou by former Scotland winger Pat Nevin. (Sunday Post)
Ex-Rangers captain Barry Ferguson believes Michael Beale moving Danilo into a more central role rather than wide on the left was a masterstroke. (Go Radio via Scottish Sun)
Former Rangers defender Philippe Senderos and ex-Scotland striker Dougie Freedman are going to be lecturers on the English PFA's new Business School initiative. (Scottish Sun)