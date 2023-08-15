Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

Australia v England Venue : Stadium Australia Date : 16 August Kick-off : 11:00 BST Coverage : Watch live on BBC One, listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds and follow on the BBC Sport website & app. Full coverage details; latest news

England manager Sarina Wiegman says "Australia are not just Sam Kerr" so they need to be wary of other threats in their Women's World Cup semi-final.

Chelsea's Kerr is yet to start a game in the tournament following injury.

Kerr is Australia's all-time top scorer and was named the Football Writers' Association women's player of the year last season.

"Of course she's a threat. She's a very good player," said Wiegman before Wednesday's showdown in Sydney.

"There's lot of respect. But there is more than Sam Kerr, because at the end it is always a team performance.

"There is a lot of pressure on [Kerr] because everyone expects things from her. Australia is not just Sam Kerr. Yes, we have a plan if she starts. She can play and she can start on the bench, so that's the situation."

Chelsea team-mate Millie Bright will captain England at Stadium Australia and reiterated Wiegman's message.

"I think everyone knows Kerr pretty well on a worldwide stage," said Bright.

"It's hard not to know Sam and her abilities. But there's other players in their team. We know their traits and strengths and weaknesses."

'You want it to be a tense environment'

Millie Bright has started every game for England so far in the tournament and has captained the side

The Matildas will be spurred on by a home crowd after building momentum throughout the tournament and capturing the hearts of Australian fans.

It is expected to be a sell-out at the 81,000-capacity Stadium Australia and Bright says England are excited by the potential hostility they might face.

"Their fans are always going to want the opposition to lose, that's football. We know that we're going to have fans there, yes, they're going to have more, but we've been in these moments before," said Bright.

"It's the semi-final of a World Cup, you want that environment, you want it to be tense, you want it to be noisy.

"It's a proud moment in the women's game when people turn on the TV back home and they see what an incredible atmosphere we've created.

"Credit to Australia for selling out the stadium and creating that atmosphere because like we always know, the women's game is still on a journey - but what a place to be."