Harry Maguire: West Ham to look at alternative after deal for Manchester United defender stalls
West Ham's move for Manchester United's Harry Maguire has stalled due to uncertainty over whether the defender is prepared to join the club.
A £30m deal was agreed on 9 August.
But the Hammers have received no word back from Maguire about when the deal can be completed, even though it had been felt he was willing to make the move to the London Stadium.
Maguire struggled for first-team opportunities last season and was stripped of the captaincy this season.
The England international was on the bench for United's 1-0 win over Wolves on Monday but did not get on even though manager Erik ten Hag used five substitutes and replaced central defender Lisandro Martinez with Victor Lindelof at half-time.
Prior to that game, Ten Hag said Maguire, 30, would be better off leaving United if he is not confident enough to battle for a first-team spot.
It is possible the deal with West Ham could be revived but for the moment it is regarded as stalled and manager David Moyes is looking at alternatives.
