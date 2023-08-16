Last updated on .From the section Blackpool

Tashan Oakley-Boothe made 16 appearances in League One for Lincoln City last season

Blackpool have signed midfielder Tashan Oakley-Boothe after a successful trial.

The 23-year-old was a free agent after being released by Stoke City at the end of his contract in June.

He spent last season on loan in League One with Lincoln City and made 25 appearances for the Imps.

"He impressed us all with his ability and attitude during pre-season and we look forward to adding him to our squad," boss Neil Critchley told the club website. external-link

