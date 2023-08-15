Last updated on .From the section Portsmouth

Pompey head coach John Mousinho led the Blues to victory over Exeter City in his first game in charge last season

Portsmouth boss John Mousinho says their midweek opponents Exeter City "will be a real challenge" when they visit Fratton Park on Tuesday.

Pompey earned their first win of the new League One season with a 4-0 win over Leyton Orient at the weekend.

Exeter City claimed a point against a strong Blackpool side on Saturday and have the same league record as Pompey after two games - a win and a draw.

Mousinho led the Blues to victory over the Grecians in January.

"When we played Exeter last season it was my first game in charge," the head coach told BBC Radio Solent.

"They gave us a really difficult test at Fratton Park so I expect more of the same.

"Exeter drew against promotion contenders Blackpool on Saturday and the week before I think they were 2-0 up on Wycombe within eight minutes and came out as comfortable winners.

"They topped it off with a League Cup win against Crawley, so they've had a really good start to the season.

"They will be very well organised and very well run - it will be a real challenge for us."