David Raya: Arsenal sign Spain goalkeeper on season-long loan from Brentford

Arsenal have signed Spanish goalkeeper David Raya on a season-long loan from Brentford with the option to make the move permanent.

Raya, 27, will provide competition for England keeper Aaron Ramsdale and has taken the number 22 shirt.

He kept 11 Premier League clean sheets last season as the Bees finished ninth.

"David is a top-quality goalkeeper, who has consistently performed to a high level with Brentford," said Arsenal sporting director Edu.

  • Comment posted by antonya, today at 14:23

    People ignorant on how smart this is. Turner, the backup keeper wanted to go, so AFC needed another. Raya has one season left on contract and wanted a move, Brentford had signed replacement already. AFC pay £3m loan fee; minimal cost for superb alternative option plus option to buy next summer. Raya has signed new contract so Brentford can still sell, they’re happy and AFC have amazing gk options.

    • Reply posted by Richard, today at 14:37

      Richard replied:
      Rare to find such a sensible comment as this!

  • Comment posted by xraybaby, today at 14:26

    This is possibly the most confusing transfer yet, this window. Who will be first choice? What's the thinking? One of them is gonna be pretty cheesed off pretty soon. Hopefully the manager will explain the thinking and the plan at the next news conference.

    • Reply posted by Greg, today at 14:43

      Greg replied:
      Yes one of them will be cheesed off, but whichever one that is can leave next summer. In the meantime, Arsenal have spent 3 million to have two very good goalkeepers for a season, competition to push up standards, and they can decide which they want to keep longer term.

  • Comment posted by User0681631154, today at 14:16

    I don’t get it, why?

    • Reply posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 14:26

      Billy Goat Gruff replied:
      Maybe it is a sale, but calling it a loan for now to keep the FFP guys happy.
      I doubt we ever really hear the truth about these deals.

  • Comment posted by Billy Goat Gruff, today at 14:29

    There must be something in this for Brentford. Nothing obvious springs to mind.

    • Reply posted by Dempsey23, today at 14:34

      Dempsey23 replied:
      Arsenal will be paying a massive loan fee (so basically a transfer fee), it is just a way round any player issues so Raya has time to negotiate contract with Arsenal without Brentford worrying it won't be done before the window closes.

  • Comment posted by john, today at 14:36

    Really odd decision by Raya. At 27 he should be wanting to be a number 1 where ever he plays ,but to go to a club ,where you clearly are going to be number 2 is strange.. especially when its only a loan move for a season. This smacks of him having a bust up and Brentford wanting to move him on

    • Reply posted by judorick, today at 14:40

      judorick replied:
      nah, the plan is to make Raya #1 next year and sell Ramsdale in summer 24 window for 80-90 million

  • Comment posted by Deathmam, today at 14:14

    How does loaning out your No.1 keeper to a better team benefit you in any way?

    • Reply posted by Sam, today at 14:19

      Sam replied:
      Buying a keeper for 3M (with a year left on his contract) and selling for 30m, I can see 27 million reasons why ....

  • Comment posted by Gunner2Grave, today at 14:35

    Maybe Arteta is thinking about playing Reya and Ramsdale as inverted goalkeepers. 2 inverted goalkeepers and 2 inverted fullbacks! Trust the process LMAO!

  • Comment posted by Cole, today at 14:18

    Not 100% about this one.. undoubtedly a good player, but Ramsdale has been nothing but quality and if he feels the need to justify his place in the starting XI he might start trying to show his ability in games which can lead to mistakes leading to goals conceded.

    Turner was a capable backup/cup keeper - I don't think a top club needs 2 top quality gks in all honesty - City, Liverpool, Utd, etc.

    • Reply posted by Simply_Gooner82, today at 14:24

      Simply_Gooner82 replied:
      Clearly a comment from someone who's never kicked a ball. Ramsdale needs competition as does any other player at that level. Turner not good enough for an Arsenal number 2. Ramsdale doesn't catch balls or command the area from set pieces, he has also got an error or two in him. Shot stopping is his best quality. Think before you type my friend.

  • Comment posted by Jc, today at 14:24

    If i was Ramsdale id not be a happy boy he has said he's fine but is he really? Ramsdale more than proved himself last season.

    • Reply posted by moonsorrow999, today at 14:28

      moonsorrow999 replied:
      Made a few mistakes towards the back end.

  • Comment posted by Cruella Bravermun, today at 14:34

    As he does not play for Man U any fouls he commits as a goalkeeper will lead to penalties

  • Comment posted by Red Eye, today at 14:34

    I think this goalkeeper will bring us a Raya sunshine 😊

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 14:36

      WilyOldFox replied:
      cringe.

  • Comment posted by vs777, today at 14:16

    Why do they need a starting keeper on the bench??

    • Reply posted by john, today at 14:41

      john replied:
      to keep it warm

  • Comment posted by Sonny, today at 14:25

    I would be looking very closely over my shoulder if I was Ramsdale. There is no way you spend that kind of money on someone to keep the bench warm.

    • Reply posted by So dew, today at 14:27

      So dew replied:
      What money ?

  • Comment posted by Ghost of the North Bank, today at 14:38

    What a strange move for Arsenal, Raya and Brentford. Navas and Donnarumma both suffered at PSG when they were in a similar situation. It's good for us to have two good keepers, but I don't understand how this benefits Brentford if there isn't an obligation to buy at the end of the loan period.

  • Comment posted by So dew, today at 14:22

    A loan wouldn’t fill me with confidence ? I’d rather stay were I was and be guaranteed first team football. It’s not as if they don’t have the cash ?

    • Reply posted by liverpool supporter right here, today at 14:49

      liverpool supporter right here replied:
      Financial Fair Play

  • Comment posted by Monkey Alan, today at 14:18

    You ruddy skinflints.

    Kind regards,

    Blackburn sell-on clause-less Rovers

    • Reply posted by This name is awaiting moderation, today at 14:25

      This name is awaiting moderation replied:
      You will get your sell on clause next summer

  • Comment posted by PFD, today at 14:22

    Ramsdale is the better keeper out of the two. Big loss for Brentford, although being the exceptional and well run club they are they'll have quality lined up to come in.

    • Reply posted by Simba, today at 14:38

      Simba replied:
      They’ve already got him. Flekken was brought in a month or so ago.

  • Comment posted by Gazzas grin, today at 14:35

    Competition?? Ridiculous. Both these keepers are a no1 at any other club. Its not a position for rotation like outfield players, apart from domestic cups. Don't understand at all whats going on there.

  • Comment posted by boneyuk, today at 14:37

    Ramsdale great shot stopper, Raya great with his feet. Perhaps Arteta will splice the two together. Aavid Raydale. Sounds like a great keeper, but will perhaps look a bit creepy.

    • Reply posted by Biscuit, today at 14:43

      Biscuit replied:
      Rays is a great shot stopper as well. He is an upgrade on Ramsdale!

  • Comment posted by JDD, today at 14:29

    Crazy! He had the chance to be Bayern's no1 keeper. Insane he chose the Arsenal bench

    • Reply posted by WilyOldFox, today at 14:33

      WilyOldFox replied:
      Says who? He may well usurp Ramsdale.

