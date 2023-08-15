Last updated on .From the section Football

Manchester City are playing in the Super Cup for the first time thanks to Rodri's (left) goal in the Champions League final in June

Super Cup: Manchester City v Sevilla Venue: Karaiskakis Stadium, Athens, Greece Date: 16 August Kick-off: 20:00 BST Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website & app

Rodri says Manchester City have a hunger to win every trophy as they prepare to face Spanish side Sevilla in the Uefa Super Cup in Athens.

Treble winners City were beaten by Arsenal in the Community Shield but have another chance to lift their first trophy of the season on Wednesday.

"We have to arrive with desire like we did our last finals," said Spain midfielder Rodri.

"In the last finals we showed the level of hunger."

City will be without Kevin de Bruyne after manager Pep Guardiola confirmed the Belgium midfielder is facing up to four months out because of a hamstring injury.

The club will decide in the next few days whether the 32-year-old will have surgery.

Portugal defender Ruben Dias is out after a knock to the head in training and will spend seven days off in line with concussion protocol.

Meanwhile, England centre-back John Stones is also missing because of a hip injury but could return to face Newcastle United in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Super Cup final against seven-time Europa League winners Sevilla kicks off at 20:00 BST. Each season the match pits the Champions League holders against the Europa League holders at a neutral venue.

Rodri scored the only goal against Inter Milan as City's long quest to win the Champions League ended in triumph two months ago.

Following the Community Shield defeat at Wembley Stadium this month, City started the defence of their Premier League title with a comfortable win at Burnley.

"The way we came back against Burnley shows our hunger," said Rodri. "Tomorrow I will ask my team to do the same. Tomorrow is a final - it is tough.

"We are always hungry and want to win every trophy. We were very disappointed when we lost to Arsenal."

City's dominance last season saw them claim their third consecutive league title, as well as the FA Cup and Champions League.

"This year we can break some records," said 27-year-old Rodri when asked about the side's motivation this season.

"For us it is not so important but it is in our heads. Winning four leagues in a row would be massive.

"Every final, every title is important. The Super Cup is important to me because it is the first trophy I won as a player. We have another chance to put City on the European map again."

