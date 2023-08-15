Last updated on .From the section Wrexham

Wrexham striker Paul Mullin suffered a punctured lung against Manchester United in a pre-season tour to the US

Wrexham expect to have key striker Paul Mullin back "within weeks not months".

Mullin, 28, has missed their return to the Football League after suffering a punctured lung in the club's US tour.

But boss Phil Parkinson has confirmed that Republic of Ireland midfielder James McClean will be out for a few weeks after the new signing was injured in a tackle in the draw at Wimbledon.

"We've had great news about Mulls the other day," Parkinson said before Tuesday's game with Walsall.

"The specialist is really happy, in particular with the punctured lung. There were no complications, which is always a fear.

"We didn't know that until yesterday [Monday] so he's going to be back in weeks rather than months. That's really good for us."

Mullin scored 46 goals in all competitions last season as Wrexham ended a 15-year absence from the Football League.

Going into Tuesday night's home game against Walsall, Wrexham were searching for their first win of the new League Two season after an opening loss to MK Dons and Saturday's draw at Wimbledon - although Parkinson's side have beaten Wigan Athletic on penalties in the Carabao Cup.

Former Sunderland midfielder McClean, who was signed from Wigan this month, lasted the entire match against Wimbledon but sustained a late injury.

"McClean had a block tackle in the last five minutes, he had a scan and unfortunately he's going to be out for a couple of weeks," said Parkinson.

"It was one of those challenges when it happened I thought 'Ooh, that doesn't look good'. He had a reaction in his knee."

Jordan Davies is also out with a thigh injury but Parkinson does not expect the midfielder to be absent for long.