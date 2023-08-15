Last updated on .From the section Middlesbrough

Lukas Engel has played in the Europa Conference League for Silkeborg

Middlesbrough have signed striker Emmanuel Latte Lath from Italian club Atalanta, and defender Lukas Engel from Danish Superliga side Silkeborg, both on four-year contracts.

Ivory Coast-born striker Latte Lath scored 16 goals in 34 games on loan at Swiss outfit St Gallen last season.

He came through the ranks at Atalanta, scoring once in three senior games.

Danish left-back Engel, 24, has 30 goals in 189 senior games and signs a four-year deal with the Teessiders.

While Engel has played for just three professional clubs in Fremad Amager, Vejle and Silkeborg, Latte Lath has spent time on loan with eight sides including SPAL, Pescara, Imolese and Aurora Pro Patria.

"Lukas is a good age," head coach Michael Carrick told the club website.

"He's already gained experience to a point and looking to make the next step in his career.

"Emmanuel's a similar age to Lukas and he also plenty of experience from playing in Italy and Switzerland.

"He's exciting, quick, looks very sharp and can make things happen."

Boro had been seeking left-sided cover for Hayden Coulson following Ryan Giles departure after a successful loan spell, and the exit of Marc Bola to Samsunspor for an undisclosed fee.

The Teessiders had also sought to boost their forward ranks, after Cameron Archer's return to Aston Villa following a loan and speculation surrounding Chuba Akpom's future.

