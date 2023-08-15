Dara Costelloe: St Johnstone seal loan for Burnley forward
Last updated on .From the section St Johnstone
St Johnstone have signed forward Dara Costelloe on loan from Premier League side Burnley.
The 20-year-old, who spent the second half of last term on loan at Bradford City, has penned a season-long deal with the Perth side.
The Irishman also made his senior debut for Burnley last campaign and went on play six times under Vincent Kompany.
"[Kompany's] a great coach and I've learned a lot from him," the Republic of Ireland Under-21 international said.
"I'm looking forward to the challenge. It seems like a great group of lads here and it's a very good standard in training."
With St Johnstone, who have endured a miserable start to the season, in need of inspiration at the top end of the pitch, Costelloe hopes to "grab a few goals" during his loan.
"Everyone loves healthy competition as it can bring the best out of people," he adds. "I'm hoping it can bring the best out of me. I want to give my all and do as best as I can for the club."
- Visit our St Johnstone page for all the latest news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get St Johnstone news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Our coverage of St Johnstone is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything St Johnstone - go straight to all the best content