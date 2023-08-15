Last updated on .From the section Reading

Ben Elliott (left) represented England at age-group level but made his senior debut for Cameroon in a friendly against Mexico in June

Reading have signed Cameroon international midfielder Ben Elliott from Chelsea on a three-year contract.

The 20-year-old made four appearances for the Blues' under-21 side in the EFL Trophy last season and scored one goal.

"Ben is a fantastically talented footballer," head of football operations Mark Bowen told the club website. external-link

"[He] was understandably attracting serious attention from a host of clubs in England and overseas.

"Ben is desperate to demonstrate what he can do to impact first-team football matches and we're delighted that we have been able to bring him to Reading and to give him that opportunity to impress.

"He fits the mould of the type of player we want, eager to work hard, keen to keep learning, and with a desire to be successful with Reading."