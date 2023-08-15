Last updated on .From the section Bristol Rovers

Harvey Vale featured at the Under-20 World Cup earlier this year as England were beaten by Italy in the last-16

League One club Bristol Rovers have signed Chelsea midfielder Harvey Vale on a season-long loan deal.

The 19-year-old has made five senior appearances for the Blues, and has featured for the Premier League club in the EFL Trophy.

The England Under-20 international spent time at Hull City last season, playing three times for the Tigers.

He is eligible to make his debut for the Pirates in Tuesday's league match against Charlton Athletic (19:45 BST).

