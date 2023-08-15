Last updated on .From the section Southampton

Will Smallbone has returned to Southampton after a spell on loan at Stoke last season

Southampton boss Russell Martin says midfielder Will Smallbone's injury is "worse" than expected.

The 23-year-old - who spent last season on loan with Stoke City - injured his ankle making a tackle during their 4-4 draw with Norwich.

"His injury is a bit worse than we would have liked," Martin told the BBC Radio Solent Fans Forum on Tuesday.

"I also don't think it is going to be anything too long-term, fingers crossed.

"But we don't really know at the moment to be honest. I don't envision him being ready for the weekend unfortunately."

Smallbone returned to Southampton this summer with a full season of Championship football under his belt after making 46 appearances and scoring three goals for the Potters in 2022-23.

Upon his return the Republic of Ireland international said he felt that he had "grown-up a lot" and believed his experience in the second tier would be a great help to the newly relegated Saints.

He featured in Martin's starting 11 in both of the opening Championship games this season.

"Will has been great since he came back," added Martin.

"He played two positions on Saturday and was great in both of them. I always thought he was a good player but he is better than I thought he was.

"He will be a loss but hopefully for not very long."