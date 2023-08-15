Elgin City v Forfar Athletic

ElginElgin City0ForfarForfar Athletic0
Line-ups
Elgin
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Hoban
- 2Cooper
- 5DolzanskiBooked at 45mins
- 24EwanSubstituted forCooneyat 43'minutes
- 12Cairns
- 20MacInnes
- 16Harvey
- 6MacEwanBooked at 40mins
- 7Dingwall
- 22MacLeman
- 9Barron
Substitutes
- 4Cooney
- 8Cameron
- 11Wright
- 17Taylor
- 23Draper
- 26Cruickshank
- 27Mitchell
- 28McHale
Forfar
Formation 3-4-3
- 1McCallum
- 2Nditi
- 4Whyte
- 19Munro
- 18Paterson
- 16Robson
- 10Whatley
- 3BrindleySubstituted forAllanat 37'minutes
- 7Thomson
- 17Watson
- 11Inglis
Substitutes
- 5Allan
- 6Morrison
- 15Hutchinson
- 21Paris
- Referee:
- Jordan Curran
Match Stats
Home TeamElginAway TeamForfar
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away9
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away4
- Corners
- Home1
- Away4
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away7