Scottish Challenge Cup - Second Round North
ElginElgin City0ForfarForfar Athletic0

Elgin City v Forfar Athletic

Last updated on .From the section Football

Line-ups

Elgin

Formation 4-1-4-1

  • 1Hoban
  • 2Cooper
  • 5DolzanskiBooked at 45mins
  • 24EwanSubstituted forCooneyat 43'minutes
  • 12Cairns
  • 20MacInnes
  • 16Harvey
  • 6MacEwanBooked at 40mins
  • 7Dingwall
  • 22MacLeman
  • 9Barron

Substitutes

  • 4Cooney
  • 8Cameron
  • 11Wright
  • 17Taylor
  • 23Draper
  • 26Cruickshank
  • 27Mitchell
  • 28McHale

Forfar

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Nditi
  • 4Whyte
  • 19Munro
  • 18Paterson
  • 16Robson
  • 10Whatley
  • 3BrindleySubstituted forAllanat 37'minutes
  • 7Thomson
  • 17Watson
  • 11Inglis

Substitutes

  • 5Allan
  • 6Morrison
  • 15Hutchinson
  • 21Paris
Referee:
Jordan Curran

Match Stats

Home TeamElginAway TeamForfar
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home3
Away9
Shots on Target
Home0
Away4
Corners
Home1
Away4
Fouls
Home5
Away7

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 15th August 2023

  • Aberdeen BAberdeen B2PeterheadPeterhead1
  • BrechinBrechin City0Hibernian BHibernian B2
  • Dundee BDundee B0East FifeEast Fife0
  • AlbionAlbion Rovers0TranentTranent0
  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic3StranraerStranraer1
  • StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0Rangers BRangers B0
  • StirlingStirling Albion0East KilbrideEast Kilbride1

