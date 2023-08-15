Albion Rovers v Tranent

AlbionAlbion Rovers0TranentTranent0
Line-ups
Albion
Formation 4-1-4-1
- 1Connelly
- 2Fernie
- 5Fagan
- 21Duffy
- 8McMahon
- 4Trialist
- 14Bevan
- 6Wilson
- 16Duncan
- 10McCaw
- 9Joseph
Substitutes
- 12McMenemy
- 15McColl
- 17Walker
- 18Paterson
- 19Tran
- 22Henderson
Tranent
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1Mason
- 2Brett
- 4Greig
- 5Horne
- 3McIntyre
- 6Murphy
- 9Miller
- 7Watson
- 10HigginbothamBooked at 31mins
- 8Gray
- 11WalkerSubstituted forWalshat 7'minutes
Substitutes
- 12Somerville
- 14McCrory-Irving
- 15Bauld
- 16Walsh
- 17Faulds
- 22Scott
- Referee:
- Andy Gamble
Match Stats
Home TeamAlbionAway TeamTranent
- Possession
- Home45%
- Away55%
- Shots
- Home6
- Away5
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home2
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away4