Scottish Challenge Cup - Second Round South
StirlingStirling Albion0East KilbrideEast Kilbride1

Stirling Albion v East Kilbride

Scottish Challenge Cup - Second Round South

Line-ups

Stirling

Formation 4-4-1-1

  • 27Weir
  • 2BarrSubstituted forLamontat 45'minutes
  • 5Wyles
  • 4Scott
  • 3Simpson
  • 11Kangni-Soupke
  • 10Rennie
  • 6Donnelly
  • 7Metcalfe
  • 21Cooper
  • 9Meechan

Substitutes

  • 12Lamont
  • 14Omobude
  • 15Harkness
  • 16McLernon
  • 17White
  • 18Barr
  • 19Harrower
  • 20Pincombe
  • 22Petrie

East Kilbride

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Truesdale
  • 12MacDonald
  • 18McGowan
  • 4McDonald
  • 3Lockie
  • 17Lyon
  • 15McGrory
  • 8Brown
  • 19Truesdale
  • 9Samson
  • 22Stirling

Substitutes

  • 5Eadie
  • 6Tapping
  • 10Kelly
  • 11McGowan
  • 14Sexton
  • 16Roy
  • 25Avci
Referee:
Stewart Luke
Attendance:
329

Match Stats

Home TeamStirlingAway TeamEast Kilbride
Possession
Home31%
Away69%
Shots
Home2
Away15
Shots on Target
Home0
Away7
Corners
Home1
Away16
Fouls
Home8
Away3

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Tuesday 15th August 2023

  • Aberdeen BAberdeen B2PeterheadPeterhead1
  • BrechinBrechin City0Hibernian BHibernian B2
  • Dundee BDundee B0East FifeEast Fife0
  • ElginElgin City0ForfarForfar Athletic0
  • AlbionAlbion Rovers0TranentTranent0
  • Annan AthleticAnnan Athletic3StranraerStranraer1
  • StenhousemuirStenhousemuir0Rangers BRangers B0
  • StirlingStirling Albion0East KilbrideEast Kilbride1

