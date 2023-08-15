Rangers got the required result to set up a Champions League play-off tie against PSV. That's all that mattered for Michael Beale's side.

It wasn't done in a free-flowing, accomplished manner, but that cannot be expected at this stage of their progression. They still very much have a way to go.

Will Beale be happy? He will be to a degree, the ultimate goal was achieved. But are there things that can be worked on before their next rendezvous with the Dutch side who are out for revenge? Absolutely.

'Work in progress'

I've seen quite a few of the Rangers games during pre-season and at the start of the competitive action and what sticks out most is that there hasn't been a 90-minute performance yet.

In fits and starts it has been excellent, but there are obviously moments that Beale will need to work on and improve. I think that's just how it is at this moment.

It's a new team, they are a work in progress, and it's going to take them time, but you'll only build on that through games and gaining that understanding by playing alongside each other. Beale will know that, and he'll be working on it. This isn't a finished article.

Improvements will need to be made before Tuesday, there's no doubt about that. Defensively, they'll have to be sound against PSV.

There were a number of moments where Servette had opportunities, that, on another day, they would have scored, so that's something that will need to be ironed out. But that's on the full team, not just the defence.

It's about the shape and the unit as a whole and I'm sure it's the sort of thing Beale and his team will be working on.

'Real captain' Tavernier delivers again

There's more to come from this Rangers side, including the new signings. But the manager will have been provided with another example of the players he can trust and lean on.

There will be ones in there he knows are his leaders, like James Tavernier, he's a real captain. He keeps popping up with huge goals on European nights.

Connor Goldson and John Souttar were solid at the back and Jack Butland was brilliant, making two massive saves in the first half. Nicolas Raskin was outstanding, especially in that second half.

They're quite heavily loaded in the forward areas, so you would maybe expect a couple to leave.

If you look at centre-half position, if he's going to play three at the back, is that perhaps somewhere they could look to bring somebody in? We'll need to wait and see but I think he'll be nearly happy with what he's got.

Former Rangers defender Alan Hutton was speaking to BBC Scotland's Amy Canavan