Last updated on .From the section Football

Rachel Daly (left) featured at left-back in England's triumphant Euro 2022 campaign

Rachel Daly and Sam Kerr are among the nominations for the Professional Footballers' Association women's players' player of the year award.

England defender Daly was top scorer in the Women's Super League last season with 22 goals for Aston Villa.

Australia forward Kerr helped Chelsea to the WSL and FA Cup double.

Chelsea's Lauren James and Manchester City's Lauren Hemp, Daly's England team-mates, are on the young player shortlist.

The four other contenders for the main prize are Chelsea forward Guro Reiten, Arsenal midfielder Frida Maanum, Manchester City forward Khadija Shaw and former Manchester United defender Ona Batlle.

United and England defender Maya le Tissier, Liverpool midfielder Missy Bo Kearns, Villa midfielder Laura Blindkilde and Brighton and England forward Katie Robinson are also in contention for the young player award.

Daly and Kerr head stellar main list

Daly, who ended a six-year spell at US side Houston Dash to join Villa last year, has predominantly featured at left-back for England and up front for Villa.

Kerr, Australia's all-time top scorer, was named the Football Writers' Association women's player of the year last season.

Kerr and Norway's Reiten were key components of a Chelsea team that secured a sixth WSL title last season, and Kerr scored the winner against Manchester United in the FA Cup final.

Norway midfielder Maanum's versatility has made her a vital part of the Arsenal team since her arrival from Linkoping in 2021, while Shaw scored 31 goals in 30 games in all competitions for City last season.

Batlle, who left United for Barcelona this summer, is part of the Spain side that have reached their first World Cup final.

United finished second in the WSL last season to qualify for the Champions League for the first time.