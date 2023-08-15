Last updated on .From the section Cardiff

Sheyi Ojo played 40 times for Cardiff City last season but has not started under Erol Bulut

Cardiff City winger Sheyi Ojo has joined Belgian club KV Kortrijk on a season-long loan.

The former Liverpool player did not feature in Erol Bulut's squad for either of Cardiff's two Championship games so far.

The 26-year-old was a late substitute in Cardiff's Carabao Cup win over Colchester United.

Ojo joins fellow Bluebird Isaak Davies, also on loan at the Belgian Pro League club previously owned by Vincent Tan.

Wideman Ojo joined the Bluebirds on a two-year deal last summer, having previously had a season loan at the Cardiff City Stadium in 2020-21.

He made 40 appearances for Cardiff last term, scoring twice.

Cardiff City owner Tan confirmed in June he was selling the Flanders club having paid about £5m in 2015.