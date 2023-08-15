Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City have accepted an undisclosed offer from Al-Nassr for Spain defender Aymeric Laporte.

The 29-year-old made 43 starts during 2021-22 but coach Pep Guardiola used Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake more often during City's Treble-winning season.

City then spent £77m to bring in another left-sided defender this summer in Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, 21.

Laporte could join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles at Al-Nassr.

City signed Laporte, who switched his international allegiance from France to Spain in 2021, from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018 for £57m, then a club record fee.

Guardiola had taken charge of City 18 months earlier, and Laporte's ability to play the ball out from defence helped the team win the Premier League title five times in the last six seasons, but the arrivals of Gvaridol, Ake, and Akanji have lessened both his influence and playing time.

