Aymeric Laporte: Manchester City accept undisclosed offer from Al-Nassr for Spain defender

By Simon StoneBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Man City

Manchester City have accepted an undisclosed offer from Al-Nassr for Spain defender Aymeric Laporte.

The 29-year-old made 43 starts during 2021-22 but coach Pep Guardiola used Manuel Akanji and Nathan Ake more often during City's Treble-winning season.

City then spent £77m to bring in another left-sided defender this summer in Croatia's Josko Gvardiol, 21.

Laporte could join the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mane, Marcelo Brozovic and Alex Telles at Al-Nassr.

City signed Laporte, who switched his international allegiance from France to Spain in 2021, from Athletic Bilbao in January 2018 for £57m, then a club record fee.

Guardiola had taken charge of City 18 months earlier, and Laporte's ability to play the ball out from defence helped the team win the Premier League title five times in the last six seasons, but the arrivals of Gvaridol, Ake, and Akanji have lessened both his influence and playing time.

More to follow.

  • Comment posted by Gareth, today at 09:37

    He’s a top class defender in any side
    Very surprised no other club has come in for him, especially as he’s only 29, still done seasons left in those legs

  • Comment posted by cmac, today at 09:35

    Soon be nobody left at this rate !!

  • Comment posted by fm2023, today at 09:35

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Po the Panda, today at 09:35

    These guys now are not making the mistake they did when the china money came in, people laughed at it and only the real truth tellers went there for the ridiculous money being offered to below average players. Players now see this as a 2 years max thing, make incredible money and go back to europe to a big club to make amazing money and win trophies.
    I'd do the exact same as them, wish it was me.

  • Comment posted by TheGreatSimondo, today at 09:35

    If the lad has any sense he'll reject the money and play 4 or 5 more seasons in Europe. I still can't believe Neves left, what a waste.

  • Comment posted by sterling silva, today at 09:34

    Can’t use the “he wants champions league BS” anymore.

  • Comment posted by Humpty Dumpty, today at 09:34

    ✈️ Saudi 🏧

    Premier feeder league

  • Comment posted by Skyblueforever, today at 09:33

    Not sure what he has done wrong at City , very talented player gutted he is going feel he has been unfairly treated to be honest, we've basically given him away yet we have to pay over the odds to buy players.

  • Comment posted by kamala, today at 09:32

    I feel there should be a ffp kind of think for the Saudis it’s unfair they can however much they want

    • Reply posted by kamala, today at 09:35

      kamala replied:
      Sorry meant to say they can buy

  • Comment posted by as it is, today at 09:30

    Undisclosed? Why? Simple question.

    • Reply posted by Craig , today at 09:36

      Craig replied:
      FFP obviously man city get the money back somehow ;)

  • Comment posted by DJC888, today at 09:30

    Its players like this (quality but reaching 30) that used to go to Spurs, Everton, Villa after leaving one of the traditional top 4... Now they are all off to Saudi... I wonder if this will weaken the PL in the long run?

    • Reply posted by Spudgun67, today at 09:35

      Spudgun67 replied:
      The opposite, it will encourage more clubs to develop their own players in the academies and bring on young players earlier which means no blocking of the development by cautious mid table teams relying on old stagers to keep them in the Prem for one more season.

  • Comment posted by JustPassingTheTime, today at 09:28

    Why aren't teams like Newcastle or West Ham trying to buy him? He'd be in the top league and would be a class player for both teams.

    • Reply posted by yoda, today at 09:31

      yoda replied:
      FFP in Newcastles case, poverty in Westhams.

  • Comment posted by Agueroooooooo, today at 09:27

    Can't believe top European clubs haven't moved for Laporte ? Definitely good enough to play in any Champions League team. Sad to see him leave personally. Good luck to the lad - he'll obviously earn megabucks but can't help thinking that a lot of European teams have missed a trick here.

    • Reply posted by Liam1194, today at 09:32

      Liam1194 replied:
      It must be due to his history record. Can you risk spending £££ on a player who has often been injured?

  • Comment posted by AndyVilla44, today at 09:27

    This Saudi League must nearly have spent as much as Chelsea at this stage!

    • Reply posted by Cake, today at 09:34

      Cake replied:
      £900m - one Caicedo short of one billion pounds!

  • Comment posted by Laticus, today at 09:26

    Sigh, yet another man city report, are we not going to discuss the behind the scenes issues at Liverpool, yet another player in Lavia being forced to join Chelsea over us and every club and body is hell-bent on screwing us over out of jealousy. Laporte is a great player who deserves a big pay day, he would never get in behind VDK though. YNWA, us vs the world!

    • Reply posted by kamala, today at 09:28

      kamala replied:
      it’s a transfer not a Man City report

  • Comment posted by kamala, today at 09:25

    Maguire soon to follow😂😂

    • Reply posted by OldGuyChillin, today at 09:35

      OldGuyChillin replied:
      Reportedly the Saudi league have paid Utd to keep him!

  • Comment posted by fm2023, today at 09:25

    Manchester is crumbling. I love it ❤️

    • Reply posted by kamala, today at 09:30

      kamala replied:
      Laporte is not even important to city

