Oxford United defender Elliot Moore says they do not go into games to play for a point following their win over Derby County in League One.

The U's beat the Rams 2-1 at Pride Park on Tuesday to earn their second win in a row after two losses - including an EFL Cup first round exit - to open the new season.

"It was a brilliant game," Moore told BBC Radio Oxford after the match.

"I think with the shift that the lads put in we deserved the three points."

He added: "We managed the game really well, when we needed to go long we did and when we needed to play we did.

"It's important to mix it up and not be predictable and I think we did that and deserved the win."

Forward Mark Harris put Oxford in-front when his strike found the top corner and he doubled their lead with a second - his third goal of the League One season - after the break.

Derby threatened a late comeback when Martyn Waghorn scored in the 87th minute but the U's held-on for the victory.

"Sparky [Mark Harris] has been brilliant," Moore added.

"His all round performances have been different class.

"We have shown that we can play and I think both goals really proved that but the result also shows how well we can defend the box.

"You want to come away with a clean sheet but at the end of the day three points is enough."

Moore was also full of praise for some of Oxford's younger players.

"Stephan Negru looks very confident and for a young lad he shows his experience on the field and that is great for everyone who plays alongside him, he has been great filling in for Jordan," Moore said.

"James Beadle is another young lad who is growing with us, he fits in well with the squad, he has stepped up and delivered tonight on a really big occasion.

"We don't go anywhere and play for a point. We didn't come to Pride Park and play for a point so why would we do that elsewhere?

"We go into every game and try and win."

The win pushes Oxford up the League One table to sixth place and they travel away to 10th place Barnsley on Saturday.