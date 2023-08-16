Last updated on .From the section Reading

Reading boss Ruben Selles started a young side and relied on experienced players providing impact off the bench against Cheltenham

Reading boss Ruben Selles has praised his squad after they claimed their first league win since February.

The Royals beat Cheltenham Town 1-0 at the the Select Car Leasing Stadium on Tuesday to claim their first League One victory of the new season.

Selles made seven changes to the side that lost to Port Vale at the weekend, and overhauled the back four.

He opted for youth and started the same defenders who beat Millwall in the first round of the EFL Cup.

"We had a chat after the Port Vale and Millwall game," the Spaniard told BBC Radio Berkshire after the Cheltenham win.

"We knew exactly what kind of team identity we wanted to have and decided to make some changes due to the performance of some of the young boys against Millwall in the cup game.

"They deserved the opportunity because they did really well, and showed me tonight they can repeat the victory."

'We are a balanced team'

Reading, who now have three points after three games, dominated the first half against Cheltenham but were fortunate to get on the scoresheet through a deflected own goal before the break.

Experienced players Tom McIntyre, Andy Yiadom and Sam Hutchinson then came on as second-half substitutes.

Selles says their squad depth and experience off the bench gave them a much-needed boost later in the game.

"Our team has always had a balance and a life," he added.

"It just depends how you manage that balance.

"I think our substitutions were brilliant and put us back in the game because we had lost a bit of control in the second half.

Reading host newly promoted Stevenage, who have won all three of their League One games to start the season, on Saturday.