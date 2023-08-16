Last updated on .From the section Women's World Cup

The Women's World Cup final between England and Spain on Sunday will be shown live on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and the BBC Sport website.

BBC Radio 5 Live and BBC Sounds will have radio commentary as both sides aim to win their first World Cup.

The BBC Sport website and app will provide live text commentary.

The final, a first for England's women's or men's teams since 1966, takes place at Stadium Australia in Sydney at 11:00 BST.

The match will also be shown live on ITV, which will broadcast the third-place play-off between co-hosts Australia and three-time bronze medallists Sweden on Saturday at 09:00 BST.

European champions England beat co-hosts Australia 3-1 in Wednesday's semi-final thanks to goals from Ella Toone, Lauren Hemp and Alessia Russo.

England are fourth in the Fifa rankings, two places above Spain, who beat Sweden in a dramatic semi on Tuesday.