Portsmouth striker Colby Bishop says their patience "paid off" in their win over Exeter City in League One.

The 26-year-old's powerful strike in the 70th minute was enough to topple the previously undefeated Grecians on Tuesday at Fratton Park.

"Exeter did a really good job to make it difficult for us," Bishop told BBC Radio Solent.

"It looked like I was going to try and whip the ball across goal but I thought I would go for the near corner.

"It didn't go in the corner as much as I wanted but I caught it so nicely, it went in.

"Exeter are a very good team, so it's a pleasing night, it doesn't matter the score we just wanted the three points."

'We have to keep building'

Pompey are now up to fourth in the League One table with two wins and a draw to begin the new campaign.

Bishop, who is in his second season with the club, says the home fans make all the difference especially when big opponents come to Fratton Park.

"The atmosphere and the fans were amazing tonight," he added.

"I know sometimes it's going to be frustrating for them and teams come here and want to perform, but we have to be patient sometimes, and tonight it paid off.

"If our supporters can be like that for us all season it would be amazing, I can't tell you how much it makes a difference.

"We've had a good start and it is something for us to build on, we just have to keep building and building."

Portsmouth host winless Cheltenham on Saturday.