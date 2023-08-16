Close menu

Hakim Ziyech: Chelsea agree deal to sell Morocco international winger to Galatasaray

By Alex HowellBBC Sport

Chelsea winger Hakim Ziyech
Hakim Ziyech has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge amid a huge influx of new players

Chelsea have agreed a deal to sell winger Hakim Ziyech to Galatasaray.

The Morocco international is now expected to undergo a medical with the Turkish Super Lig club.

The 30-year-old has fallen out of favour at Stamford Bridge and has previously seen moves to Paris St-Germain and Saudi Pro League club, Al Nassr, fall through.

Ziyech has made 107 appearances for Chelsea in all competitions since joining them in 2020 for £33.3m.

The former Ajax player was an unused substitute during the Blues Champions League triumph in 2021 and was a key member of the Morocco side that became the first African team to reach the World Cup semi-finals at Qatar 2022.

However, he has become a peripheral figure at Chelsea amid a significant outlay on players totalling around £900m since American investor Todd Boehly and his Clearlake consortium took over in May 2022.

Ziyech was not involved in Chelsea's pre-season tour of the USA earlier this summer and he was also absent from their matchday squad for their 1-1 draw against Liverpool at the weekend, having not been given a squad number for the new Premier League season.

