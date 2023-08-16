Last updated on .From the section Tottenham

Hugo Lloris has not played for Spurs since April

Tottenham are in talks with Lazio over the potential sale of goalkeeper and former captain Hugo Lloris.

The former France international was omitted from the Spurs squad as they opened their Premier League campaign with a 2-2 draw at Brentford.

Lloris expressed a desire to leave the club earlier this summer and was also left out of their pre-season tour of Australia and the Far East.

He has made 447 appearances for Spurs since signing from Lyon in 2012.

The Premier League side are keen to receive a fee for Lloris, who still has a year remaining on the two-year contract he signed at Spurs last summer.

During this 11-year stay in north London, Lloris, who won the World Cup with France in 2018, has kept 151 clean sheets for the club.

He was also part of the Tottenham side to reach the 2019 Champions League final under former boss Mauricio Pochettino.

However, he has not played since April after injuring his thigh in a thumping 6-1 loss at Newcastle last season.

His expected departure comes less than a week after England captain Harry Kane left the club to join German champions Bayern Munich on a four-year deal.