James Belshaw was Bristol Rovers' number one goalkeeper but has not featured this season yet since the arrival of Matthew Cox

Bristol Rovers goalkeeper James Belshaw is not part of the club's plans says manager Joey Barton, who has "reached the end of his tether" with him.

The 32-year-old has not featured for Rovers this term and was not included in the squad for the last two league matches.

Belshaw has lost his number one status to Matthew Cox, who signed from Brentford this summer.

Barton says Belshaw has asked for a loan move away from the club.

"James is obviously going to be disappointed with Matthew Cox coming in and taking the starting jersey," Barton told BBC Radio Bristol.

"Last Saturday at Portsmouth he phoned Eddy [Jennings, head of football operations] before a ball was kicked about moving, and Saturday at 10 o'clock Belly's ringing me to ask can he go on loan to another club which I felt was very, very selfish.

"At that point I decided he's not going to be part of our group going forward and if he's here beyond the deadline in September then we'll have a discussion about that."

Belshaw has made 89 appearances for Rovers since signing from Harrogate in July 2021 and was part of the team that secured promotion to League One in 2021-22, going on to win the club's player of the year award.

He started all 38 games he played in last season, keeping nine clean sheets.

"Belly wanted to be number one and I can understand that. He's been number one for a large period of his Bristol Rovers career. But you've got to support the team and you've got to support the man in the jersey," Barton continued.

"I don't think he's focussed on the team, I don't think he's focussed on anything but what he wants to do. He can go and focus on that now from my perspective away from the football club.

"He's been great in the League Two season and I like James, he's a good man, but sometimes he lets his emotion get the better of him.

"Unfortunately he's reached the end of his tether with me."

Rovers continued their unbeaten start to the League One campaign with a 2-1 win over Charlton Athletic on Tuesday.

Barton confirmed he is looking to add to the squad further before the end of the transfer window on 1 September.

"We're hoping to get some breakthroughs in the early part of next week or the back part of this week. We've got a couple to do," Barton added.