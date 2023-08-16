Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Neil Harris says he will stay "level-headed" regardless of his team's position in the early season table

Gillingham boss Neil Harris says fans should expect ups and downs this season after their win against Sutton United sent them top of League Two.

Harris' side have consistently recorded 1-0 league wins over Stockport County, Accrington Stanley and Sutton, without conceding a goal so far this term.

They also stunned Championship side Southampton, beating them 3-1 in the first round of the EFL Cup.

"I'm delighted for the group, delighted for the football club," said Harris.

"We're not going to keep winning games all season. It's going to be ups and downs."

Gillingham's impressive start to the campaign comes after finished 17th in League Two last season, winning 14 out of 46 games in the division and finishing just 12 points off the relegation places.

"We are going to need to be a little bit more ruthless and clinical in the final third," he continued. "We need one more [player] at the top end of the pitch."

The club signed striker Macauley Bonne on a free transfer on Friday, with Ashley Nadesan arriving from fellow League Two side Crawley Town last month.

With experience of what is to come as both a player and manager, Harris is determined not to get carried away with the great start to the campaign.

"I'm very level-headed and I keep my dressing room like that. Some people might say it's a bit boring, you should get excited," he added.

"When you start getting to the horrible months of November to December when the weather turns and the pitches get heavy, everyone has played 25 games in League Two and the Premier League has only played four, we need points on the board."