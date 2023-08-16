Last updated on .From the section Arsenal

Jurrien Timber has won 15 caps for the Netherlands, including four at the Qatar World Cup

Jurrien Timber has suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury to his right knee and will undergo surgery in the coming days, Arsenal have confirmed.

Timber, 22, limped off the pitch in the 50th minute of the Gunners' 2-1 victory against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

The Netherlands international signed from Ajax for £34m last month.

In a statement, Arsenal said Timber "will be out of action for a period of time" without specifying a duration.

The club added: "The support and expertise from our medical team and everyone at the club will now be focussed on Jurrien's rehabilitation programme, to ensure he recovers well and is back playing as soon as possible."

Timber made his full debut for the Gunners in the Community Shield victory against Manchester City before the season opener with Forest, during which Mikel Arteta had to send on Takehiro Tomiyasu in the second half after the versatile Dutch defender signalled he could not go on.

He made 47 appearances in all competitions for Ajax last season, including all six of their games in the Champions League group stage, and helped them win the Eredivisie title in 2021 and 2022.

