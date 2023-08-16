Last updated on .From the section Reading

Paul Mukairu's most recent game for FC Copenhagen came in a cup fixture in October 2022

Reading have signed Nigerian winger Paul Mukairu on a season-long loan from Danish side FC Copenhagen.

The 23-year-old made 25 appearances for the club having joined the Danish top tier side in 2022.

Mukairu has also played in Turkey for Antalyaspor and spent time on loan at Belgian side Anderlecht.

The move means he links back up with Royals boss Ruben Selles, who was previously the assistant manager at the Danish side.

