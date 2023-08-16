Last updated on .From the section European Football

Marko Arnautovic was part of Jose Mourinho's treble-winning side at Inter in 2009-10

Inter Milan have signed former Stoke City and West Ham striker Marko Arnautovic on loan from fellow Serie A side Bologna.

The deal for the Austria international includes an obligation to buy "upon certain conditions being agreed".

Arnautovic, who scored 25 goals in 58 games since joining Bologna in 2021, played for Inter on loan in 2009-10.

Manchester United ended their interest in the player last summer due to the cost of the deal and negative reaction.

Arnautovic scored 43 goals in 184 games in the Premier League between 2013 and 2019.

He has won 108 caps for Austria, scoring 34 goals.

Champions League runners-up Inter lost striker Edin Dzeko to Fenerbahce on a free transfer earlier this summer.