Scottish Challenge Cup - Second Round South
Kilmarnock BKilmarnock B1DumbartonDumbarton1
Dumbarton win 9-8 on penalties

Kilmarnock B v Dumbarton

From the section Football

Line-ups

Kilmarnock B

Formation 3-4-3

  • 1O'Hara
  • 4EllisSubstituted forSmithat 54'minutes
  • 5Sanders
  • 6Brown
  • 2Miller
  • 7QuiggSubstituted forCraicat 75'minutes
  • 8BrannanBooked at 90mins
  • 3Davies
  • 10Warnock
  • 9Wales
  • 11Brown

Substitutes

  • 12Craic
  • 13Armour
  • 14Smith
  • 15Mackle
  • 16Devlin
  • 17Stark

Dumbarton

Formation 4-3-3

  • 16Broun
  • 2Lynas
  • 26Crighton
  • 5DurnanBooked at 90mins
  • 3Wylde
  • 12PignatielloSubstituted forWilsonat 66'minutes
  • 4MalcolmSubstituted forBlairat 66'minutesBooked at 88mins
  • 18GraySubstituted forHiltonat 66'minutes
  • 22ShielsSubstituted forMacLeanat 72'minutes
  • 9WallaceSubstituted forWallaceat 72'minutes
  • 7Orsi

Substitutes

  • 1Long
  • 6Blair
  • 8Wilson
  • 11MacLean
  • 14Wallace
  • 15Vata
  • 17Hilton
  • 29Young
Referee:
Daniel Graves
Attendance:
300

Match Stats

Home TeamKilmarnock BAway TeamDumbarton
Possession
Home45%
Away55%
Shots
Home10
Away8
Shots on Target
Home4
Away3
Corners
Home2
Away9
Fouls
Home6
Away12

