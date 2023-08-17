Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Barbora Votikova has also played for Slavia Prague and Viktoria Plzen

Tottenham Hotspur have signed goalkeeper Barbora Votikova in a free transfer on a two-year deal.

Czech international Votikova, who has won 38 caps for her country, last played at Paris St-Germain before her contract expired earlier this summer.

In the 2021-22 campaign, the 26-year-old's first seasons with PSG, she was nominated for Division 1 Feminine Goalkeeper of the Year.

She becomes Tottenham's fourth signing of the transfer window.

Spurs have already brought in Finnish midfielder Olga Ahtinen and Swiss defender Luana Buhler on permanent contracts, while midfielder Grace Clinton has joined on loan from Manchester United.

Tottenham have lost a goalkeeper in the transfer window, with Finland's Tinja-Riikka Korpela having moved to Roma.

Votikova will be fighting for her spot in the starting line-up against Jamaica international Becky Spencer and England youth international Eleanor Heeps.