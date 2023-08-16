Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Haaland signed for City from Borussia Dortmund in a deal worth £51.2m

Erling Haaland is one of three Manchester City players nominated for the Professional Footballers' Association men's players' player of the year award.

The 23-year-old Norwegian striker made a big impact in his first season in English football.

He scored 52 goals in all competitions as Pep Guardiola's side won the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup.

He is joined on the six-man shortlist by Kevin de Bruyne and John Stones.

Arsenal pair Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard plus former Spurs striker Harry Kane, now with Bayern Munich, complete the list.

Stones, 29, was a revelation as Guardiola pushed him up from defence into midfield last season.

England winger Saka enjoyed his finest season to date, scoring 14 goals for the Gunners and contributing 11 assists, while Norway international Odegaard led by example as Arsenal captain and hit 15 goals and added seven assists.

England captain Kane scored 30 top-flight goals last season for Tottenham, second only to Haaland's tally of 36.

BBC Sport app: Download to follow all the latest on your Premier League team