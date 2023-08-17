Last updated on .From the section Norwich

Tim Krul kept 45 clean sheets in his 169 games for Norwich

Luton Town have brought in Netherlands goalkeeper Tim Krul from Norwich City.

Krul, 35, becomes the 10th new signing made this summer by the Premier League newcomers.

He leaves Carrow Road after five seasons and 169 appearances, during which time he twice won the Championship.

With Krul departing, the Canaries have brought in George Long on a free transfer from Millwall.

Krul, capped 15 times by his country, brings Premier League experience to Luton, having previously spent six seasons with Newcastle United in the top flight.

He will compete alongside Belgian Thomas Kaminski, who arrived at Kenilworth Road this summer from Blackburn Rovers.

"Tim has been an outstanding servant for Norwich City," sporting director Stuart Webber told the club's website external-link . "He has been a top class goalkeeper and leader during his time with the club."

New Canaries goalkeeper Long spent two seasons at The Den and played 37 Championship games last season for Millwall.

The 29-year-old will provide support for Scotland keeper Angus Gunn.