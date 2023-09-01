Close menu

Transfer deadline day: How are you feeling about your Premier League club's business?

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

What's your mood after the transfer window?

And just like that, another transfer window has been and gone.

We want to gauge the mood of Premier League fans and how happy they are with their side's squad.

Scroll below to find your club and let us know how you rated their business this summer.

Arsenal

Get all the latest Arsenal content in one place>

Aston Villa

Get all the latest Aston Villa content in one place>

Bournemouth

Get all the latest Bournemouth content in one place>

Brentford

Get all the latest Brentford content in one place>

Brighton & Hove Albion

Get all the latest Brighton content in one place>

Burnley

Get all the latest Burnley content in one place>

Chelsea

Get all the latest Chelsea content in one place>

Crystal Palace

Get all the latest Crystal Palace content in one place>

Everton

Get all the latest Everton content in one place>

Fulham

Get all the latest Fulham content in one place>

Liverpool

Get all the latest Liverpool content in one place>

Luton Town

Get all the latest Luton content in one place>

Manchester City

Get all the latest Man City content in one place>

Manchester United

Get all the latest Man Utd content in one place>

Newcastle United

Get all the latest Newcastle content in one place>

Nottingham Forest

Get all the latest Forest content in one place>

Sheffield United

Get all the latest Sheffield United content in one place>

Tottenham Hotspur

Get all the latest Spurs content in one place>

West Ham United

Get all the latest West Ham content in one place>

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Get all the latest Wolves content in one place>

BBC Sport banner footer

You may also like:

Can you name this current or former Premier League player?

Who Am I quiz logo

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport