And just like that, another transfer window has been and gone.
We want to gauge the mood of Premier League fans and how happy they are with their side's squad.
Scroll below to find your club and let us know how you rated their business this summer.
Arsenal
Get all the latest Arsenal content in one place>
Aston Villa
Get all the latest Aston Villa content in one place>
Bournemouth
Get all the latest Bournemouth content in one place>
Brentford
Get all the latest Brentford content in one place>
Brighton & Hove Albion
Get all the latest Brighton content in one place>
Burnley
Get all the latest Burnley content in one place>
Chelsea
Get all the latest Chelsea content in one place>
Crystal Palace
Get all the latest Crystal Palace content in one place>
Everton
Get all the latest Everton content in one place>
Fulham
Get all the latest Fulham content in one place>
Liverpool
Get all the latest Liverpool content in one place>
Luton Town
Get all the latest Luton content in one place>
Manchester City
Get all the latest Man City content in one place>
Manchester United
Get all the latest Man Utd content in one place>
Newcastle United
Get all the latest Newcastle content in one place>
Nottingham Forest
Get all the latest Forest content in one place>
Sheffield United
Get all the latest Sheffield United content in one place>
Tottenham Hotspur
Get all the latest Spurs content in one place>
West Ham United
Get all the latest West Ham content in one place>
Wolverhampton Wanderers
Get all the latest Wolves content in one place>
You may also like:
Can you name this current or former Premier League player?