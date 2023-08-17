Manolis Siopis, pictured taking on France star Kylian Mbappe, has won 23 caps for Greece

Cardiff City manager Erol Bulut hopes to complete at least one signing before Saturday's Championship match at Leicester City, as the Bluebirds target a move for midfielder Manolis Siopis.

Greece international Siopis, 29, is available on a free transfer after leaving Turkish club Trabzonspor.

Cardiff are also reportedly keen on signing Arsenal goalkeeper Alex Runarsson on a season-long loan.

"We have players available to agree but there are small issues," said Bulut.

"I hope we can sort them out, [within] 48 hours I hope something can happen."

The Bluebirds are under a transfer embargo until next January which means they are only able to sign players on free transfers or loans.

The Championship club have made six signings so far this summer and Bulut has said he wants to make "two or three" more before the transfer window shuts on 1 September.

Defensive midfielder Siopis, who Bulut managed at Turkish club Alanyaspor, started his career with Greek giants Olympiacos and was twice named in the Greece Super League team of the year. He also won the Turkish Super League and Super Cup with Trabzonspor.

Siopis' last competitive game was Greece's Euro 2024 qualifier against France in June, which they lost 1-0 at the Stade de France.

"I know Manolis Siopis very well because I was the one who brought him to Alanyaspor, then he moved to Trabzonspor where he won the league and cup," said Bulut

"Many players are going around as free players but it's not so easy for us to get those free players because of their wages. It's normal they get linked to us because they know me and I brought him to Turkey.

"Also some other players are in the press. Their names are linked with Cardiff. In the future, you never know what can happen."

Asked about Runarsson, Bulut said: "Well they also say he is close to Cardiff because he was at Alanyaspor. He had a good season there.

"I was at Gaziantep [at the time]. We are looking because we have only two [goalkeepers] and we need three. There are others too we are looking at."