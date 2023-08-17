Close menu

Michael Olise: Crystal Palace winger signs new four-year deal amid Chelsea interest

Last updated on .From the section Premier Leaguecomments138

Michael Olise
Michael Olise played at the European Under-21 Championship for France, who reached the quarter-finals

Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise has signed a new four-year deal with the club amid interest from Chelsea.

On Tuesday, it was reported that the Stamford Bridge club had activated a release clause in the region of £35m for the French Under-21 international.

But Palace chairman Steve Parish confirmed on Thursday that the London-born 21-year-old would be staying put.

Olise joined from Reading on a five-year-deal in 2021 but was in Chelsea's youth system before leaving aged 14.

He is currently recovering from a hamstring injury that he picked up playing for France in the European Under-21 Championship, but enjoyed an impressive 2022-23 campaign for Palace in which he registered 11 assists and scored two goals in 37 appearances, earning the club's player of the year award.

Chelsea have already signed Moises Caicedo this week for a fee which could reach £115m, while an initial £53m deal for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia has also been agreed as the Blues continue a lavish spending spree which has led plenty to wonder how they are abiding by the game's financial rules.

Palace, meanwhile, have lost talisman Wilfried Zaha this summer but began the new campaign under boss Ross Hodgson with a 1-0 win away at Sheffield United.

  • Comment posted by Ursicles, today at 13:44

    For a club like ours, this is huge. Absolutely we need to sell to survive, but when clubs start taking players they don't need it absolutely weakens the smaller clubs.

    Losing 2 players could mean relegation - so Michael, thanks for staying - fans won't forget this.

    • Reply posted by margaret, today at 14:05

      margaret replied:
      It's only Thursday

  • Comment posted by kamala, today at 13:40

    This proves some players won’t follow the money of Todd Boehly’s horrific Chelsea Well done Olise hope you have an amazing career

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 13:44

      KingFreddy replied:
      Now if they could just stop following the retirement money to Saudi, that'd be better.

  • Comment posted by Nolte returns, today at 13:36

    Well played son , career over money and nightlife how refreshing

    • Reply posted by DirkDiggler96, today at 13:39

      DirkDiggler96 replied:
      he lives in london anyway, so i'd imagine the nightlife is irrelevant

  • Comment posted by Lethaler3ction, today at 13:42

    Finally a player who has ambition to actually play games and not warm the bench for a massive pay check.

    • Reply posted by 1874AVFC, today at 13:48

      1874AVFC replied:
      Cheque, this is England

  • Comment posted by Adam, today at 13:36

    Can someone send Fabrizio Romano a get well soon card

    • Reply posted by SR from EG, today at 13:40

      SR from EG replied:
      He's no more idea than a regular punta why does the media persist with him?

  • Comment posted by Kate, today at 13:35

    Very sensible choice to stay at Palace. He will play every week and develop in a secure and supportive environment

    • Reply posted by FootOfDavros, today at 14:10

      FootOfDavros replied:
      Good for him.

      The prospect of signing for Chelsea must be becoming very scary for young players. They'll already have about 10 players ahead of you in your position, so either benched or off to Belgium or suchlike for experience...

      Much better to be staying at Palace and getting game time.

  • Comment posted by Deathmam, today at 13:33

    Palace have more pull than Chelsea Looooooooooooooooooooooooooooooool

    • Reply posted by One Nil Down, today at 13:40

      One Nil Down replied:
      Pleased for you, but don't get carried away

  • Comment posted by Gazzas grin, today at 13:44

    As snubs go, what goes around comes around. Palace did finish above Chelsea after all. Good choice not to go somewhere with an overload in his position.

    • Reply posted by Xsoulent, today at 13:49

      Xsoulent replied:
      Brilliant comment. He's made a much better career move by staying where he is

  • Comment posted by Tim Wood, today at 13:48

    How refreshing. A show of loyalty to a club that has developed this player brilliantly the past two years. Olise will continue to thrive by playing every week instead of joining Chelsea where he'll struggle for minutes. The club's recent recruitment has been brilliant with many players now much sought over. Olise staying will hopefully encourage others to stay and build something special in SE25.

  • Comment posted by Winners And Sinners, today at 13:42

    Good move for Palace, now they can command a higher fee whenever they feel like selling him.
    Not sure if Olise has any 'unfinished business' left with Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by Another Fickle Fan, today at 13:45

      Another Fickle Fan replied:
      Depends if the new contract has a release clause too. Just because it wasn't reported, doesn't mean one doesn't exist. If Palace have sense though, it'll be high and only activated in a short window.

  • Comment posted by Jay, today at 13:43

    Wise decision Olise 👌🏼

    • Reply posted by Jay, today at 13:50

      Jay replied:
      Chelsea won't fully appreciate you or help you develop.

      So many players were lured into & sold the Cheslea dream, but it ended up nose diving their careers.

  • Comment posted by Mr Facts, today at 13:39

    Rejected Chelsea hahahahahahahahahahah

    Small club Chelsea

    • Reply posted by seagull, today at 13:48

      seagull replied:
      i only wish my small club had won every single trophy they possibly could over the last few years.

  • Comment posted by Loskikos, today at 13:36

    Refreshing to hear this

  • Comment posted by Woodzy knows his stuff, today at 13:40

    Stay a hero to the supporters.

  • Comment posted by Robert Goodwin, today at 13:41

    Wise lad. One more good season with Palace and he'll be aiming far higher than Chelsea.

    • Reply posted by The Spin Doctor, today at 13:59

      The Spin Doctor replied:
      I saw reported a few weeks back that Man City were in for him this summer too.

  • Comment posted by Rofflecopter, today at 13:41

    Correct move for his career. Might have made the first team at Chelsea or might have spent a few seasons out on loan and never fulfilled his potential. Good luck to him.

    • Reply posted by KingFreddy, today at 13:43

      KingFreddy replied:
      Or spent his time on the bench constantly and then relegated to the reserves as punishment for asking for more game time.

  • Comment posted by gospelgeezer, today at 13:49

    Yessss, get in Michael Olise!! So pleased you'll be staying at the Palace

  • Comment posted by Bricksnmortar, today at 13:56

    Leeds fan here. What a refreshing contrast to the self centred, sulking, own rss grabbing, thumb-suckers we have at Elland Road. Well done Michael. Have a long and successful career. Well done Palace for keeping him.

  • Comment posted by Chesse, today at 13:49

    Not suprising, Palace finished above Chelsea last season, and they are above Chelsea now.

  • Comment posted by palace dan, today at 13:51

    Absolutely delighted that Michael Olise is still an Eagle! Thank you MO!

