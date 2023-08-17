Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt was sent off in the second half of their victory over Fleetwood Town

Bolton Wanderers boss Ian Evatt has been given a £1,000 fine by the FA for "misuse of technology" which led to his red card in their win over Fleetwood.

Evatt was sent off by referee Tom Nield for commenting on a video replay of Dion Charles' second yellow card.

In a statement, the FA said Evatt admitted he "behaved in an improper manner" by using electronic equipment.

The FA decided not to issue a ban, with Evatt cleared to be on the touchline for Saturday's visit of Wigan Athletic.

"I have become the poster boy of 'misuse of technology'," Evatt told BBC Radio Manchester, while also explaining he had met with Neild and category two refereeing chief Kevin Friend since the incident.

"I had many managers contact me yesterday saying they didn't even know [the rule] existed, I just think it's raised awareness that we're not allowed to mention video at any time.

"There was no abuse, there was no aggression. I literally made reference to the video and that was a rule that none of us was aware of.

"I'm very supportive of what the referees are trying to do, I think that's important to say. I actually have great respect for Tom to face me and be honest, open and transparent enough to say that he got things wrong.

"We had a great discussion and there's an awful lot of respect there so I think we should all move on from that and moving forwards we wish him well."