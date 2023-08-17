Swansea City striker Jerry Yates has impressed since signing from Blackpool this summer

Swansea City head coach Michael Duff says the club need to be "reactive and proactive" as players come and go before the transfer window closes.

Striker Joel Piroe has been linked with moves to Leicester and Southampton, but Duff said the club are yet to receive an official bid for the Dutchman.

And the Swans boss confirmed interest in Chelsea defender Bashir Humphreys, who has been linked with a loan move.

"He's one of a few players that we're looking at," said Duff.

"We don't just look at one player, there's five or six players we're looking at.

"He's been one we've been linked with, there's no one in the door yet so there's nothing to report.

"If no one leaves the building I think we are two short, possibly three, but I am pretty certain there will be movement in and out because I've been in the game thirty years.

"You don't get in to the last two weeks of the transfer window where no one moves in or out, so you have be reactive and proactive at the same time.

"There has been a revolving door. There have been new faces which is good, new energy which is good, but it'll take a little bit of time to knit it all together".

Duff has already brought in eight players during the summer transfer window, while there have also been eight bodies depart since the end of last season.

But as things stand one who remains at the club is Piroe, who the club are in discussions with over a new contract.

And Duff says the lack of bids for Piroe - who has scored at least 20 goals in both his seasons with the Swans - has come as a shock.

"Am I surprised? Probably," said Duff.

"He's a good player but the flip side to that, is that you'd be disappointed if none of your players weren't linked anywhere because you wouldn't have a very good squad.

"As far as I'm aware I don't think there's been a concrete bid.

"His performance [against West Brom] wasn't great but there were a few players who went missing with the ball last week, he's not the only one but he's allowed a game off. I think his record stands up in the last two years".

The most recent player through the door at Swansea is defender Nathan Tjoe-A-On from Dutch side Excelsior.

"Off the field I don't know a lot about him, he seems a nice kid. Quite quiet and hungry, which is one of the reasons why we wanted him in," added Duff

"He's definitely not come here for a pay day or anything like that.

"He's played at a decent level, athletically very good, a little bit raw in certain moments so he needs coaching and things to improve on but he's got a thirst to learn.

"Unfortunate thing is, as with a few we've been bringing in, he's not fit. He played no minutes of pre-season so we're going to have to build him up again.

"It's pleasing but a frustration because you're bringing people in but they're not fit. That's what you want a pre-season is for.

"The positive is, it's a body in the building and he's left-footed".