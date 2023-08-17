Bosun Lawal: Fleetwood Town sign Celtic defender on season-long loan
Fleetwood Town have signed defender Bosun Lawal on loan from Scottish Premiership side Celtic until the end of the season.
The 20-year-old joined Watford in 2019 before going on to join Celtic where he has made one senior appearance.
"Bosun wants to come to Fleetwood and that was a huge factor in bringing him in," said boss Scott Brown.
"He's young and learning so it'll be a great opportunity to come on his first loan and show what he's about."
