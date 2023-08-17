Last updated on .From the section Fleetwood

Bosun Lawal made his senior debut for Celtic in their 5-0 Scottish Cup win against Greenock Morton in January

Fleetwood Town have signed defender Bosun Lawal on loan from Scottish Premiership side Celtic until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old joined Watford in 2019 before going on to join Celtic where he has made one senior appearance.

"Bosun wants to come to Fleetwood and that was a huge factor in bringing him in," said boss Scott Brown.

"He's young and learning so it'll be a great opportunity to come on his first loan and show what he's about."

